Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Publishing Of Eimskip's First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-05-06 01:15:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its first quarter 2025 results after market closing on Tuesday 13 May.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and Rósa Guðmundsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 14 May at 8:30 GMT at the Company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor.

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on Investors can send questions before the meeting to the email ....

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company's investor relations website,

For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: ...


MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109514507

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search