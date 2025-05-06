Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification On The Disposal Of The Voting Rights


2025-05-06 01:15:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Novaturas announces the receipt of notifications regarding the disposal of the voting rights (attached).

About the company

Novaturas Group is the only local charter tour operator in the Baltic States with more than 25 years of experience. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to unaudited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

For more information:

Darius Undzėnas
CFO
+370 678 05749

Attachments

  • Novaturas Notification on voting rights_UR
  • Novaturas Notification on voting rights_RS

