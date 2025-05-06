Foreign Investors In Steamboat Springs Marriott Hotels (JF40) Project Obtain Conditional Green Card Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is pleased to announce the first individual I-526E petition approval for an investor in its Steamboat Springs Marriott Hotels (JF40) project. An I-526E approval is a significant step in the EB-5 immigration process as it qualifies the investor and their eligible immediate family members for conditional permanent residency in the United States. The approved petition was filed in September 2024 and was pending for approximately 7.5 months.

Steamboat Springs Marriott Hotels (JF40) is the development of a dual-branded Marriott hotel nestled atop Steamboat Mountain in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The Project consists of a 103-room upscale SpringHill Suites, and a 77-room extended-stay TownePlace Suites. EB5 Capital raised capital from 37 investors, representing a variety of nationalities, to finance a portion of the capital stack. The project is one of 14 hotel developments in EB5 Capital's portfolio.

“We are pleased to have received the first I-526E approval for this project so quickly,” said Molly FitzGerald, Vice President of Investor Communications and Engagement at EB5 Capital.“This milestone underscores our commitment to providing exceptional EB-5 qualifying investment opportunities to investors.”

To date, EB5 Capital has raised investor funds across over 40 EB-5 projects throughout the United States. JF40 is EB5 Capital's 33rd project which has reached the conditional green card stage for foreign investors going through the EB-5 immigration process. Now that the first petition has been approved, additional I-526E petition adjudications for this project are expected in the coming months.

