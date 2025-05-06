Dynaresource Inc. To Present At The Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 7, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

IRVING, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaResource Inc. (OTCQX:DYNR), operating the San Jose de Gracia Gold Mine located center of the Sierra Madre Occidental geological zone in Mexico, today announced that Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on May 7, 2025.

DATE : May 7, 2025

TIME: 3:00 PM EDT

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 8-9, 2025

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

About DynaResource

DynaResource is a junior gold mining producer trading on the OTCQX under the symbol“DYNR”. DynaResource is actively mining and expanding the historic San Jose de Gracia gold mining district in Sinaloa, Mexico.

CONTACTS:

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...