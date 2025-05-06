Lineleader Sets New Standard In Childcare Software With More Custom Reporting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new feature allows users to build reports tailored to their exact needs- adding or removing fields, sorting and filtering data, viewing pivot tables, and visualizing results in graph format. It's the most powerful and flexible reporting experience in the industry and a significant leap forward from traditional static reports.

This launch builds on LineLeader's established reputation for delivering advanced reporting functionality for ECE.

Last year, 64% of childcare professionals named reporting on business performance a key challenge (a 10% increase from 2023). Amid declining occupancy and growing financial strain, childcare leaders need to establish flexible reporting processes that help drive better decisions across various locations.

"This release reinforces our commitment to providing operators with the real-time and customizable data they need for operational insights and informed decision-making. A customizable reporting suite is crucial for business scaling, and we believe this offering is a significant step towards addressing that need," said Brett Neller, CEO at LineLeader.

The Custom Report Builder supports seven data types: Attendance, General Ledger, Invoices, Labor, Moments, People, and Organizational data. Users can easily select the fields they want to include, filter by date ranges, and sort results to highlight what matters most. Once configured, reports can be saved, exported, and shared.

This launch builds on LineLeader's established reputation for delivering advanced reporting functionality across the full enrollment lifecycle. With LineLeader's childcare CRM, LineLeader Enroll, customers can already access detailed marketing and enrollment performance reports- like campaign ROI, lead source attribution, and lost opportunity analysis with either standard or custom reporting capabilities. Together, LineLeader's reporting suite offers organizations a complete, data-driven view of their business- from the first family interaction to long-term operational planning.

"The value of reporting isn't in the data- it's in what you do with it," said Teddy Hook, VP of Product at LineLeader. "We built our custom reporting suite to be a true growth engine- turning insight into action so operators can make faster, smarter decisions that move their business forward."

With this release, LineLeader continues to push the boundaries of what childcare software can do- making it easier than ever for directors and corporate leaders to harness data, improve operations, and drive long-term growth.

