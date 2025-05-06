ALL STAR HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTEGRITY LOCUMS

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions ("All Star" or the "Company"), a premier, full-service healthcare staffing firm focused exclusively on the locum tenens market, today announced the strategic acquisition of Integrity Locums ("Integrity"), a leading relationship-focused locum tenens staffing firm. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in All Star's pursuit to become the market leader in locum tenens staffing.

Established in 2012 and named to the 2023 Staffing Industry Analysts list of the Largest U.S. Locum Tenens Staffing Firms, Integrity is an award-winning, full-service locum tenens staffing firm committed to matching high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers with healthcare facilities facing coverage challenges. In partnership with physicians, advanced practice providers, and healthcare facilities across the country, Integrity is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the exceptional care they deserve when they need it most.

"By combining the complementary strengths of All Star and Integrity, we are well positioned to deliver even more value to our providers and clients," says Ken Bernstein, CEO of All Star. "We're sharpening our focus as we broaden our reach, offering more opportunities to a wider range of specialties to service the growing needs of hospitals and healthcare systems across the country."

This acquisition advances All Star's growth initiatives, strengthens the Company's already-impressive coverage capacity and positions All Star to supply providers to more communities nationwide, all while delivering on its commitment to better the entire healthcare ecosystem with a human-centered approach to locum tenens staffing.

"Joining the All Star family marks an exciting chapter for Integrity's clients and providers," said Tim Devereux, CEO of Integrity. "Our cultures and values align perfectly, and this partnership will create new opportunities for the Integrity team to benefit from both enhanced support and the potential to grow together and better service new and existing clients in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape."

This marks the first acquisition since All Star partnered with Knox Lane, a growth-oriented investment firm, in May 2024.

ABOUT ALL STAR: All Star a full service – locum tenens and permanent placement – healthcare staffing firm betters the entire health ecosystem with a human-centered approach to physician and advanced practitioner staffing. All Star empowers medical professionals with more autonomy; reinforces healthcare systems with more stability; and therefore supports better patient outcomes. All Star is relentlessly focused on ensuring that every person who interacts with All Star leaves the experience smiling brighter, while supporting the entire locum tenens industry in support of extraordinary patient care. For more information, please visit

ABOUT INTEGRITY LOCUMS: Integrity Locums is an award-winning, full-service locum tenens staffing firm committed to matching high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers with healthcare facilities facing coverage challenges. In partnership with physicians, advanced practice providers, and healthcare facilities across the country, Integrity is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the exceptional care they deserve when they need it most. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT KNOX LANE: Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Chrissy Krampert, CMO

All Star Healthcare Solutions

850.766.9250

[email protected]

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions

