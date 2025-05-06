Nexustek Expands MDR Offering With Integrated Remediation Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As organizations double down on digital transformation-including hybrid cloud, generative AI, and data-driven initiatives-they face an increasingly hostile cyber landscape. Ransomware, zero-day exploits, and persistent threats continue to outpace traditional defenses, particularly for organizations without ample resources or deep in-house expertise. NexusTek's expanded MDR offering is specifically crafted to meet this need, combining advanced threat detection, integrated patch and vulnerability management, and full remediation services into a single, fully managed solution.

"Identification is no longer enough. Cybersecurity must evolve from passive monitoring to active resolution," said Hamilton Yu, CEO at NexusTek. "Our enhanced MDR solution goes beyond traditional approaches to deliver comprehensive visibility and remediation across entire technology stacks. We're not just surfacing issues; we're addressing them on our customers' behalf."

Rather than relying on fragmented point tools or reactive alerting, NexusTek delivers a seamless, always-on service tailored to each customer's unique environment. Backed by a dedicated team of threat analysts and proactive threat hunters, NexusTek MDR provides 24/7/365 expert monitoring to continuously surface, prioritize, and mitigate emerging threats across distributed customer environments.

"As threats evolve, so must our response," said Yu. "We're redefining MDR to go beyond just identification with fully integrated remediation services to empower innovation while keeping digital estates secure."

With flexible, scalable service tiers, NexusTek meets organizations wherever they are on their cybersecurity journey-filling skills gaps, fortifying defenses, and enabling internal teams to focus on what matters most: driving the business forward.

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technology and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address your business challenges and support your long-term success.

