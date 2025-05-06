New Era Of Dental Care In Round Rock— Spring Dental Opens Under Dr. Erica Chang

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUND ROCK, TX, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Dental , a modern, patient-centered dental practice, is now open in Round Rock under the leadership of dentist Dr. Erica Chang, DMD. Located at 2000 Sam Bass Road, Suite 108, Spring Dental takes over the former Top Rated Dentistry office, seamlessly continuing care for existing patients while welcoming new ones.

Meet Dr. Erica Chang – Expert Care with a Personal Touch



Dr. Chang brings a world-class education and years of experience to Spring Dental. A graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine, she completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency, gaining expertise in full-mouth rehabilitation, implant dentistry, and cosmetic treatments. She has been practicing dentistry in Austin for several years prior to establishing her own office, building a strong reputation for her personalized care. She is an active member of the ADA, AGD, AAID, AACD, and TDA, staying at the forefront of dental advancements.



“I'm thrilled to announce the opening of Spring Dental right here in our local community,” said Dr. Chang.“What makes it special is our commitment to blending cutting-edge techniques with a warm, personalized touch. We're not just about fixing teeth-we're about building trust, easing nerves, and creating smiles that light up the room.”



Comprehensive Dental Services at Spring Dental



Spring Dental provides a full spectrum of general, cosmetic, restorative, and sedation dentistry, including:



Preventive & Family Dentistry – Exams, X-rays, cleanings, periodontal care, and oral cancer screenings.

Cosmetic Dentistry – Teeth whitening, veneers, dental bonding, and complete smile makeovers.

Restorative Treatments – Fillings, crowns, bridges, dentures, and full-mouth rehabilitation.

Dental Implants – Single, multiple, and full mouth tooth replacements aided by advanced technology.

Sedation Dentistry – IV sedation option available for anxiety-free treatment. Emergency Dental Care – Urgent dental needs are prioritized with next available appointments to address quickly.

Affordable Care for New & Existing Patients



Spring Dental is in-network with most dental insurance plans, keeping out-of-pocket costs low for insured patients. For self-pay patients, new patient exams, X-rays, and cleanings (including deep cleanings) are 20% off for a limited time.



Now Accepting New Patients



Spring Dental is now scheduling appointments for new and existing patients. To book a visit, call 737-220-1800 or visit springdentaltx.com .



CONTACT: Spring Dental 2000 Sam Bass Road, Suite 108 Round Rock TX 78681 United States (737) 220-1800