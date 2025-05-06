NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum Announces The Full Conference Program, Offers Tailored Sessions And Activations For Attendees Based On Job Function And Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event Takes Place on June 1-3, 2025 at the New York Marriott Marquis in NYC

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 47th annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (NYU IHIF) (formerly NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality , today announces the full conference program. NYU IHIF has created tailored sessions and activations for attendees based on their job functions and location. The NYU IHIF takes place on June 1-3, 2025 at the New York Marriott Marquis in NYC.

NYU IHIF delivers unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events. Top industry executives from CEOs of hotel brands to investors and real estate executives will discuss the latest trends, economic influences, and projections.

“NYU IHIF is where the most influential minds in hospitality and investment come together to shape the future of the industry. In times of uncertainty, there is no greater value than gaining first-hand and timely insights, forging strategic partnerships and connecting with the leaders and decision makers in hospitality,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality and Wellness, Questex .“The tailored pathways we have created help attendees meet the right people, access the best insights and make the most of the conference.”

“This year's conference features a robust program, bringing together top-tier executives, investors and thought leaders to address the most pressing issues and exciting opportunities shaping the hospitality industry. From market outlooks to emerging technologies, every session is designed to deliver insights and spark conversation,” said Nicolas Graf, Associate Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.

NYU IHIF has developed tailored pathways for delegates:



General Pathway: From first connections to boardroom insights, this pathway helps attendees connect with new peers, sharpen market perspective and gain direct access to industry leaders shaping hospitality's future.

Investor Pathway : With economist keynotes, capital insights and exclusive investor-only networking, the Investor Pathway helps attendees stay focused on what matters – real-time market sentiment, risk-adjusted returns, and the relationships that drive deals.

Developer Pathway : From rethinking experience-driven design to unlocking new ROI models, the Developer Pathway dives into what it takes to build bold, viable hospitality projects in today's market.

Operator Pathway : From maximizing performance to staying ahead of emerging trends, the Operator Pathway offers AI insights, strategies for resilience and crisis management, and the latest industry thinking with practical solutions. US-EMEA Pathway : Designed for those operating across borders, the EMEA Pathway connects transatlantic market insight with global executive perspective - helping attendees stay ahead of shifts in capital, regulation and opportunity across borders.



New to the NYU IHIF Conference Program:



Monday, June 2: Capital Meets connects decision-makers via focused meetings with meaningful discussions between investors, operators, lenders and emerging leaders.



1:30 p.m.: Capital Meets Lenders This session brings together key players in hospitality finance to explore opportunities and unlock new deals.



1:50 p.m.: Capital Meets Next Gen Connect Whether you're a seasoned leader looking for fresh perspectives or a next-gen professional eager to expand your network, this session fosters meaningful cross-generational connections.

2:10 p.m.: Capital Meets Operators This session is designed to spark the right conversations and build impactful partnerships. Tuesday, June 3 at 2;10 p.m.:“Question time: From insights to action - Driving performance and innovation” Questions from the audience are accepted for this audience-led session. Chief Development Officers – Agnes Roquefort, CDO, Accor ; Eric B. Jacobs, Chief Global Growth Officer, Aimbridge Hospitality ; Noah Silverman, Global Development Officer, Marriott International ; and Julienne Smith, Chief Development Officer, The Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts – will discuss how to turn emerging trends into actionable opportunities and deliver performance for owners. Topics include: anticipating and responding to emerging hospitality, travel and real estate trends, turning insights into innovative opportunities that redefine hospitality development strategies, fostering innovation and delivering performance that meets evolving market demands. The session will be moderated by Eileen Crowley, Vice Chair - US Transportation, Hospitality and Services Leader, Deloitte .

