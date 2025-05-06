Mizuho Names 2023 Mizuho Americas Open Junior Winner Yana Wilson As Brand Ambassador

Wilson to compete in 2025 Mizuho Americas Open as sponsor exemption

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas, the Americas arm of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG), one of the largest financial institutions in the world and title sponsor of the Mizuho Americas Open, today announced Yana Wilson, 2023 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Player of the Year and current rookie on the Epson Tour, as an official brand ambassador. Wilson – who earned her first professional victory on the Epson Tour this past Sunday in her hometown of Las Vegas – joins Michelle Wie West, Rose Zhang and Ayaka Furue in representing“Team Mizuho.”

After advancing to Qualifying in the LPGA Q-Series, Wilson secured guaranteed Epson Tour status for 2025 and ultimately decided to bet on herself and go pro. Prior to joining the Epson Tour, Wilson secured four AJGA victories, including winning the amateur tournament at the inaugural 2023 Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club.

“Watching Yana transition from a top-ranked amateur to a dedicated pro, has been an inspiring journey,” said Cheryl Gilberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Mizuho Americas.“Her win at the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open in 2023 and her impressive second-place finish in 2024 showcased not just her incredible talent, but also her unwavering determination and grace. We are thrilled to have her as part of Team Mizuho and look forward to supporting her every step of the way.”

As previously announced at the Mizuho Americas Open media day in April, Mizuho has extended a sponsor exemption for Wilson to compete in the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open May 8 – 11, at the iconic Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City. She will make history as the first player to win the tournament as a junior and return to compete as a professional.

“It's an honor to join Team Mizuho alongside such inspiring women and accomplished golfers,” said Wilson.“Mizuho's commitment to providing a championship experience for amateur and professional players alike is something I have been fortunate enough to experience through the Mizuho Americas Open. I am proud to represent Mizuho as they continue to help advance the next generation of talent and level the playing field for women.”

Mizuho recently renewed its title sponsor agreement for the Mizuho Americas Open through 2030 and will raise the purse to $3.25 million in 2026, one of the largest outside of the Major championships. The tournament will maintain its successful format where the AJGA's future stars compete alongside the best women golfers in the world. The new five-year agreement will allow the marquee tournament to remain in the New York City Metro area, providing unmatched benefits to the LPGA players, AJGA junior golfers, and the local community.

The expanded ambassador program is a key component of Mizuho's support of the LPGA. As the title sponsor of the Mizuho Americas Open, Mizuho is committed to enhancing the player experience while providing opportunity and mentorship through a new standard of competition with its pro/junior format, world-class golf course, player accommodations, and longstanding partnership with Girls Inc.

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information, visit .

About the Mizuho Americas Open

The Mizuho Americas Open is a purpose-driven tournament on the LPGA Tour. As title sponsor, Mizuho Americas created and drove the vision for a distinctive and premium event that celebrates women and advances the next generation, with a charitable focus on providing leadership and life skills to young girls from underserved communities. Played at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Club, with LPGA icon Michelle Wie West as celebrity host, the tournament features an elevated purse and a unique junior component where the AJGA's stars of tomorrow compete alongside the best women golfers in the world. The tournament is also home to the Mizuho Americas DrivHER Summit, an inspirational day of learning and activities for Girls Inc., the official charitable partner of the Mizuho Americas Open. The Summit leverages the game of golf and the LPGA to inspire the members of Girls Inc. to discover the confidence they need to become leaders in their communities.

Media Contacts

For Mizuho:

Laura London

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho

(917) 446-5226

...

Jon Schwartz

Head of Sports, Prosek Partners

(347) 794-9633

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







