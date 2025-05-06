Durham School Services Maintenance Teams In Missouri Receive Patrol's Total Fleet Excellence Award

Smithville Team - General Manager Andre Richman and Technician Hunter Hall

Central Team - Technicians Craig Hall and Bryce Miller

- Philip McPherson, Regional Maintenance Manager, Durham School ServicesSMITHVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Six Durham School Services' maintenance teams in Missouri have been bestowed the Patrol's Total Fleet Excellence Award by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) for their commitment to safety. The teams awarded were Central, Kearney, Lawson, Savannah, Smithville, and Pleasant Hill. Notably, the Smithville team has earned this award for the first time after beginning its transportation service to the community just last fall.Every year, the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducts school bus inspections for every school bus fleet in the state as part of their annual program, which covers a thorough list of inspection areas that includes brakes, crossing control arm, seats, tires, and more. Upon completion of the inspection, if over 90% of the fleet passes the inspection with zero out-of-service defects, they are awarded the Total Fleet Excellence Award, which includes an award sticker that can be displayed on the buses and a certificate.“Through the incredibly dedicated efforts of our team members, these respective locations were able to receive the Total Fleet Excellence Award from the MSHP in recognition of their commitment to safety,” said Philip McPherson, Regional Maintenance Manager, Durham School Services.“The award, sense of achievement, and prestige that comes with it is much deserved, and I couldn't be more proud of each team. Congrats to our Central, Kearney, Lawson, Savannah, Smithville, and Pleasant Hill fleet teams and thank you for giving it your all behind the scenes to ensure that students are able to get to school safely, on time, and ready to learn.”-END-About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

Anna Lam

National Express LLC

+1 630-297-1064

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.