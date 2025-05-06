Turningpoint Executive Search And Collabrie Merge To Form Ascentria Search Partners

Ken Schmitt and Seann Richardson, Co-Founders and Partners

TurningPoint and Collabrie join forces to launch Ascentria Search Partners, a national firm specializing in executive and professional recruiting.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TurningPoint Executive Search and Collabrie are proud to announce their official merger, forming Ascentria Search Partners , a premier professional recruitment firm committed to high-touch, relationship-driven service. This strategic union brings together decades of expertise, industry insight, and a shared commitment to delivering long-term hiring success for businesses nationwide."At Ascentria Search Partners, we go beyond recruitment-we build lasting partnerships that fuel business growth," said Ken Schmitt , former CEO of TurningPoint Executive Search and now a partner at Ascentria Search Partners. "By combining our deep industry knowledge and high-touch approach, we're redefining executive search as a strategic collaboration, not just a transaction."With a focus on C-Suite, Sales, Marketing, Operations, HR, Accounting, and Finance, Ascentria Search Partners will continue serving decision-makers across diverse industries, including Technology, Private Equity, Manufacturing, Architectural & Engineering Services, CPG, Software, SaaS, Construction, and more."The merger was a natural fit because both firms share the same philosophy: recruiting is about relationships, not just resumés," said Seann Richardson , former President of Collabrie and now a partner at Ascentria Search Partners. "By bringing our expertise together, we're amplifying our ability to connect companies with the right talent who will drive long-term success."Ascentria Search Partners delivers tailored recruiting solutions aligned with each client's culture, goals, and business strategy. The firm is committed to providing a consultative, high-touch experience, ensuring organizations receive not only exceptional candidates but also expert hiring guidance at every step.___________About Ascentria Search PartnersAscentria Search Partners is a relationship-first recruiting firm that connects organizations with transformative leadership and professional talent. Rooted in long-term partnerships, strategic hiring, and high-touch engagement, Ascentria delivers tailored recruiting solutions that empower companies to grow with confidence and clarity.___________

