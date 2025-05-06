National PTA Names Howie Berman New Executive Director

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA® is pleased to announce that Howie Berman, MA, CAE has been named the association's new executive director. Berman brings more than two decades of professional experience within the nonprofit association space, including more than a dozen years with education-focused organizations. He most recently served as interim executive director for the National Federation of Modern Language Teachers Associations (NFMLTA), a nonprofit organization that promotes research and improvement in the teaching and learning of modern world languages. Prior to this position, Berman spent five years as executive director of ACTFL (formerly the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages). He has also served as chief operating officer of ACTFL and director of information technology and membership services at the American Society for Cell Biology.

"We are thrilled to name Howie our new executive director," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "Howie brings extensive experience in education and the nonprofit association space, which will be a tremendous asset as our association continues our critical work to make a difference for the education, health, safety and well-being of every child and make sure all children, families and schools have what they need to thrive."

A Certified Association Executive (CAE), Berman earned a bachelor's degree in political science and Spanish from the University of Richmond and a master's degree in Middle Eastern studies from the University of Chicago.

"National PTA has an extraordinary, impactful legacy," said Berman. "There could not be a more important time for being a powerful voice for all children and families, supporting and advocating for our nation's public schools and teachers, and ensuring every child's potential becomes a reality. I look forward to working with the dedicated Board of Directors, talented staff, state and local affiliates, and countless volunteers on behalf of our nation's students, families and school communities and in support of PTA's mission."

Berman will join National PTA May 19, 2025.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA .

SOURCE National PTA

