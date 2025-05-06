Max Stock Ltd. To Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call On May 27, 2025

CAESAREA, Israel, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced it will host a conference call (LINK ) on May 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. IL to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results.

Nir Dagan, Deputy CEO and Head of Finance, and Talia Sessler, Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer, will host the call followed by Q&A.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on May 6, 2025 (Ref. No: 2025-01-031753) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

