Legendary Director John Carpenter Signs Multiyear Appearance Deal With FAN EXPO HQ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As one of the most influential directors in horror and sci-fi history, Mr. Carpenter has shaped pop culture with films like Halloween, The Thing, Escape from New York, and They Live. His mastery of tension, atmospheric storytelling, and iconic soundtracks have cemented his legacy among filmmakers and fans alike. On April 3, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for his contribution to motion pictures.

"I'm excited to partner with FAN EXPO HQ and meet the incredible fans who have supported my films over the years."

Post thi

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Mr. Carpenter at select FAN EXPO HQ events, where he will participate in panels, autograph signings, and photo ops. His first announced appearance will be at FAN EXPO Philadelphia (May 16-18, 2025), with additional shows to be revealed soon.

"I'm excited to partner with FAN EXPO HQ and meet the incredible fans who have supported my films over the years," said Mr. Carpenter. "Their enthusiasm and passion for my work have meant the world to me, and I look forward to sharing memorable experiences with them."

FAN EXPO HQ continues to expand its industry-leading roster of exclusive guests and multiyear commitments, with Mr. Carpenter joining a list that includes other legendary creators and entertainment icons including Frank Miller (Batman, Sin City, Daredevil, Ronin) and with more major names to come...

"John Carpenter is a true master of his craft, and his influence on film and pop culture is immeasurable," said FAN EXPO HQ VP Andrew Moyes. "We know his time is valuable and appearances are rare, so this partnership is even more meaningful. We're honoured to welcome him to our guest lineups and can't wait for our fans to connect with him in person."

For a full list of FAN EXPO HQ's events in North America, please visit fanexpohq .

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO San Francisco , FAN EXPO Dallas , FAN EXPO Canada , MEGACON Orlando , FAN EXPO Boston , FAN EXPO Denver , CALGARY EXPO , FAN EXPO Chicago , FAN EXPO Philadelphia , FAN EXPO Portland , FAN EXPO New Orleans , FAN EXPO Cleveland , FAN EXPO Vancouver , Toronto Comicon , Dallas FAN FESTIVAL , EDMONTON EXPO , and VidCon . The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

SOURCE FAN EXPO HQ