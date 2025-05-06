Locorr Investment Models Now Available On Private Advisor Group’S Wealthsuite Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Models designed to achieve outcomes ranging from growth to income to preservation

MINNEAPOLIS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, is pleased to announce the development of three alternative investment models for Private Advisor Group's WealthSuite platform. The models, which went live on May 1, 2025, blend active and passive mutual funds and ETFs from LoCorr and other third-party asset managers to create alternative investment portfolios tailored to three investment objectives-growth, income, and capital preservation.

LoCorr was selected to build models for the WealthSuite platform because of the firm's singular and long-term focus on low-correlating alternative investments, which move independently of traditional investments. In addition, LoCorr has deep expertise in blending strategies with low correlation to each other to improve a portfolio's overall risk/return profile.

“We are excited to join Private Advisor Group to offer their advisors access to carefully constructed models that have historically low beta to traditional assets, providing a diversified return stream to portfolios,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds.“The launch of these models comes at a time of heightened volatility and uncertainty in the markets, where many advisors are seeking differentiated sources of alpha.”

The three models include Alternatives Growth, which seeks to provide risk mitigation with potential upside; Alternatives Income, which aims to provide risk mitigation with income; and Alternatives Preservation, which strives to provide risk mitigation with a focus on capital preservation.

“The goal of these models is to help diversify portfolios by improving risk-adjusted returns, mitigating drawdowns, and smoothing performance for investors, thus providing a complement to existing stock and bond portfolios,” said Sean Katof, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of LoCorr Funds.“These models add resilience to portfolios, making them better equipped to navigate a wider range of market conditions.”

The alternative investment models are intended to be strategic positions in the asset allocation process.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit or call 1.888.628.2887.

WealthSuite Model Portfolios are made available to Private Advisor Group (“PAG”) on a non-discretionary basis by LoCorr Funds. Information about the Models may be provided by representatives of LoCorr.

LoCorr WealthSuite Model Portfolios are designed to achieve the agreed upon PAG objective(s). The LoCorr WealthSuite Model Portfolios use a systematic approach in conjunction with a quantitative and qualitative methodology for selecting mutual funds or ETFs based on the parameters PAG places on the composition of such custom models. The methodology considers the research provided by LoCorr's research team. LoCorr uses a systematic approach to combine a set of investment options whose overall risk characteristics, when viewed as a portfolio, are designed to meet PAG's objectives, which can be subject to change. PAG is responsible for providing review and approval of the WealthSuite Model Portfolios constructed by LoCorr.

LoCorr is not acting as a fiduciary or in any advisory capacity in providing this information. The information is designed to be utilized by you solely as a resource, along with other potential sources, in providing advisory services to your clients. You are solely responsible for determining whether the Models, the investment products included in the Models, and the share class of those products, are appropriate and suitable for you to base a recommendation or provide advice to any retail investor about the potential use of the Models.

Information and other marketing materials concerning the Models may not be indicative of any client's actual experience from investing in one or more of the investment products included in the Models. The Models' allocations and data are subject to change.

As applicable, inclusion of the mutual funds and ETFs in the WealthSuite Model Portfolios will result in the payment of fees to the mutual funds and ETFs in the Models, as provided for in the relevant prospectus to each such investment product, including to LoCorr for LoCorr managed funds. As a result, there are certain conflicts of interest that are inherent in the design and operation of the model portfolios because, to the extent consistent with the investment objective of any particular model, LoCorr will allocate assets among Underlying Funds. The fees received from investment in the included LoCorr mutual funds will be retained by LoCorr.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting . Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds invest in foreign investments which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for emerging markets. Investing in commodities may subject the Funds to greater risks and volatility as commodity prices may be influenced by a variety of factors including unfavorable weather, environmental factors, and changes in government regulations. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in Asset-Backed, Mortgage-Backed, and Collateralized Mortgage-Backed Securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. Derivative contracts ordinarily have leverage inherent in their terms which can magnify the Fund's potential for gains or losses through increased long and short position exposure. The Funds may access derivatives via a swap agreement. A risk of a swap agreement is the risk that the counterparty to the agreement will default on its obligation to pay the Funds. The Funds will incur a loss as a result of a short position if the price of the short position instrument increases in value between the date of the short position sale and the date on which an offsetting position is purchased. Investments in lower-rated and nonrated securities presents a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher rated securities. Underlying Funds are subject to management and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Funds. The Fund's portfolio will be significantly impacted by the performance of the real estate market generally, and the Fund may be exposed to greater risk and experience higher volatility than would a more economically diversified portfolio. Small and mid-sized companies may have limited product lines, markets or financial resources, and they may be dependent on a limited management group. There is no assurance that any hedging strategies utilized by the Fund will successfully provide a hedge to the portfolio's holdings which could negatively impact Fund performance.

Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

