CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF

¥ 5,800,000,000 Japanese Yen Callable Subordinated Bonds

issued on June 4, 2020 (ISIN: JP525022CL68)*

Crédit Agricole S.A. (the“ Issuer ”) announces today the redemption (the“ Redemption ”) with effect on June 4, 2025 (the“ Redemption Date ”) of all of its outstanding ¥ 5,800,000,000 Japanese Yen Callable Subordinated Bonds - issued on June 4, 2020 (ISIN: JP525022CL68 ) (the“ Bonds ”) pursuant to Condition 7 (5) (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) of the Conditions of the Bonds (the“ Conditions of the Bonds ”), at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount together with interest accrued to and including the date fixed for redemption (the“ Redemption Amount ”).

On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Amount shall become due and payable and, in accordance with Condition 6 (3) of the Conditions of the Bonds, unless the Redemption Amount is improperly withheld or refused, each Bond shall cease to bear interest on the Redemption Date.

The holders of the Bonds will receive formal notice of the Redemption in accordance with the Conditions of the Bonds.

For further information on Crédit Agricole S.A., please see Crédit Agricole S.A.'s website: .

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Bonds in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions

No communication or information relating to the redemption of the Bonds may be distributed to the public in a country where a registration obligation or an approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country where such action would be required. The redemption of the Bonds may be subject to specific legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; Crédit Agricole S.A. accepts no liability in connection with a breach by any person of such restrictions.

This press release is an advertisement; and none of this press release, any notice or any other document or material made public and/or delivered, or which may be made public and/or delivered to the holders of the Bonds in connection with the redemption of the Bonds is or is intended to be a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017 (as amended, the“Prospectus Regulation”). No prospectus will be published in connection with the redemption of the Bonds for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not, and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to the public of Bonds by Crédit Agricole S.A. nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer in any jurisdiction, including France.

* The ISIN number is included solely for the convenience of the holders of the Bonds. No representation is being made as to the correctness or accuracy of the ISIN number either as printed on the Bonds or as contained herein and the holder may rely only on the identification numbers printed on its Bond.

モンルージュ、2025年5月6日

クレディ・アグリコル・エス・エー

第 7 回期限前償還条項付円貨社債(劣後特約付)( 2020 )

( 2020 年 6 月 4 日発行、 58 億円( ISIN: JP525022CL68 ) * )の

期限前償還を公表

クレディ・アグリコル・エス・エー(「発行会社」)は、2020年6月4日に発行したクレディ・アグリコル・エス・エー第7回期限前償還条項付円貨社債(劣後特約付)(2020)(ISIN: JP525022CL68)(「本社債」)の58億円全額について、本社債の要項(「社債要項」)第7項(5)(発行会社による任意償還)に基づき、2025年6月4日付(「償還期日」)で、本社債の金額の100%に償還期日(その日を含む。)までの経過利息を付して(「償還金額」)期限前償還(「本償還」)することを本日公表いたしました。

償還期日に償還金額の支払期限が到来し、社債要項第6項(3)に基づき、償還金額の不当な留保又は拒絶がなされない限り、償還期日をもって各本社債にかかる利息の付与が停止されます。

本社債の所持人は、社債要項に従い、本償還に関する正式な通知を受ける予定です。

クレディ・アグリコル・エス・エーの詳細については、クレディ・アグリコル・エス・エーのWebサイト()をご参照ください。

免責事項

本プレスリリースは、米国、カナダ、オーストラリア、日本またはその他の法域において、本社債の購入の申込みまたは売却の申込みの勧誘を構成するものではありません。一定の法域においては、本プレスリリースの配布が法律によって制約される場合があります。本プレスリリースを入手した者には、かかる制約について自ら調査し、遵守することが要求されます。

登録義務または承認が要求される国においては、本社債の償還に関するコミュニケーションまたは情報を公に配布してはなりません。かかる措置が要求される国において、いかなる措置も講じられておらず、または講じられる予定もありません。本社債の償還は、一定の法域において、特定の法律および規制上の制約を受ける可能性があります。クレディ・アグリコル・エス・エーは、かかる制約に対するいかなる者の違反についても、一切責任を負いません。

本プレスリリースは広告にすぎず、本プレスリリース、または本社債の償還に関連し本社債の債権者に対し公表および/もしくは交付された、または公表および/もしくは交付される通知その他の文書または資料は、2017年6月14日付欧州議会および理事会の規則(EU)第2017/1129号(その後の改正を含み、以下「目論見書規則」)上の目論見書ではなく、かかる目論見書を意図したものでもありません。目論見書規則の適用上、本社債の償還に関して目論見書は発行されません。

本プレスリリースは、いかなる場合においても、クレディ・アグリコル・エス・エーによる本社債の公募を構成するものではなく、またフランスを含むいかなる法域における申込みに関連しても、勧誘を構成するものではありません。

* ISIN番号は、本社債の債権者の便宜のためにのみ付されたものです。本社債に印刷されたまたは本プレスリリースに記載されたISIN番号の正しさまたは正確性を表明するものではなく、債権者は、本社債に印刷された識別番号にのみ依拠することができます。

