Liquid Packaging Carton Strategic Business Report 2025 | Sustainability Initiatives By Major Brands Propel Adoption Of Eco-Friendly Cartons - Forecasts To 2030

The global market for Liquid Packaging Carton was valued at US$20.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$27.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Liquid Packaging Carton market.

What Market Trends Are Driving the Demand for Liquid Packaging Cartons?

Several key market trends are driving the demand for liquid packaging cartons, including the rising focus on sustainability, the growth of the plant-based beverage market, and the increasing demand for convenience in packaging.

As sustainability becomes a central concern for both consumers and brands, liquid packaging cartons, which are made primarily from renewable resources and are often recyclable, are gaining favor as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and glass packaging. The growth of the plant-based beverage market, including products like almond milk, soy milk, and oat milk, is also boosting demand for liquid packaging cartons, as these products require packaging that preserves freshness and flavor.

Additionally, the trend towards convenience is leading to the development of innovative carton designs that offer easy pouring, resealability, and portability, catering to the needs of busy, health-conscious consumers. These trends are shaping the future of the liquid packaging carton market, driving innovation and growth in the industry.

What Is Driving the Growth in the Liquid Packaging Carton Market?

The growth in the liquid packaging carton market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is a major driver, as liquid packaging cartons are perceived as a more eco-friendly option compared to plastic and glass containers. Technological advancements in carton materials and design are also contributing to market growth by improving the functionality, convenience, and shelf life of liquid packaging cartons.

The expansion of the plant-based beverage market, along with the growing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, is further boosting demand for liquid packaging cartons, as these products require reliable and protective packaging.

Additionally, the focus on reducing carbon footprints in the supply chain is encouraging more brands to adopt lightweight and stackable cartons, which reduce transportation costs and emissions. The rising consumer preference for convenient and portable packaging solutions is also driving growth, as liquid packaging cartons offer features like resealability and easy pouring that enhance the user experience.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Liquid Packaging Carton market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.

Segments:



Carton Type (Brick Liquid Cartons, Gable-Top Liquid Cartons, Shaped Liquid Cartons) End-Use (Liquid Dairy Products, Non-Carbonate Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Liquid Foods)

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Brick Liquid Cartons segment, which is expected to reach US$11.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Gable-Top Liquid Cartons segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $6.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

