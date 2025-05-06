Patina Group Introduces Hundredfold, An American Brasserie With A Touch Of Whimsy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) James Beard Award-Winner Chef Timothy Hollingsworth Reimagines a French Classic with American Soul

Belmont Park, NY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patina Group is delighted to announce the upcoming summer debut of Hundredfold , a vibrant new American Brasserie opening soon in Belmont Park Village . Developed in partnership with James Beard Award-winning Chef Timothy Hollingsworth , Hundredfold joyfully reinterprets the classic French brasserie through an American lens-warm, abundant and never too precious. Hundredfold will open in Belmont Park Village, the breakout new experiential retail destination that's redefining the in-person shopping experience in metro New York. A tailor-made oasis for the shopping connoisseur, the Village offers designer fashion finds at irresistible prices every day from its ever-growing curation of boutiques including Vivienne Westwood, Thom Browne, Missoni, Lacoste, and more, alongside renowned restaurants and exceptional hospitality services.

Rooted in French culinary tradition and shaped by the flavors of American comfort, the menu at Hundredfold is playful, generous and meticulously crafted . There's a reverence for technique-yes, that omelet is folded like Julia taught us-but there's also room for joy, levity and a little cheese pull.

“It's about taking the flavors we all grew up with and giving them the attention they deserve,” says Chef Hollingsworth.“French technique is our foundation, but the soul of the menu is undeniably American-familiar, craveable and just a little indulgent.”

Inspired by his time at The French Laundry-the Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa Valley, California, by world-renowned Chef Thomas Keller-and the flavors he loved growing up, Chef Hollingsworth has created a menu of familiar yet inventive dishes. Highlights include:



Crescent Rolls, buttery, golden, and served with whipped beurre de baratte.

French Onion Dip also known as the“American Dip” in mid-century cookbooks-with sour cream, crispy shallots, and house-made potato chips. It's retro, but in the best way.

Beef Tartare is topped with whipped béarnaise, frisée, and herbs, served with toasted country bread-refined yet classic.

A bold Caesar salad that pops with Mimolette, a bright orange French cheese that adds both color and bite.

A nostalgic French Bread Pizza, unapologetically inspired by the Stouffer's classic and reborn with high-quality ingredients and French finesse.

Our Croque Monsieur or Madame (if you like it topped with an egg), is all about melty Comté, country ham, and just a hint of black truffle for depth-not the fancy shaved kind, just enough to make it craveable.

Crispy Beef Tacos and a buttery, overstuffed lobster roll-two Americana icons, elevated just enough to surprise but still make you grin.

Steak Frites , a brasserie mainstay served the old-school way with plenty of black pepper and rich sauce, alongside golden, thick-cut fries.

Roasted Chicken that is anything but ordinary-crisp-skinned and juicy, bathed in a white wine garlic jus with tender artichokes, carrots, and mushrooms for a dish that's equal parts comfort and elegance. A playful twist on soft serve: classic vanilla with a base of Nutella spread, topped with banana cream and Virginia peanuts-because every meal should end in smiles.

The drinks are no less ambitious. Designed by Chef Hollingsworth in collaboration with Patina Group's Vice President of Restaurant & Bar, Olivier Rassinoux , the cocktail program brings French elegance and American playfulness to the glass. Highlights include:



The Hip Flask – a spirit-forward cocktail with Rye, Cognac, and Pedro Ximénez Sherry that's rich, warming, and discreetly dashing, served in an actual Hip Flask poured tableside.

Femme Libertine – a Sgroppino-style sparkler made with Brut Rosé and lime sorbet , as cheeky as it is chic.

The Bon Vivant – a modern riff on the vodka soda that's effortlessly cool and utterly refreshing featuring a seasonal selection of Eau de Vie . 3-Martini Lunch – A playful nod to mid-century indulgence, this flight of classic mini-martinis is served with a curated trio of accoutrements: saucisson & Roquefort olives, kettle chips, and house-pickled vegetables. Choose your own adventure with dry, dirty, or Gibson styles.

“We say 'Avoir la frite' -a French expression that encourages people to indulge-and that's the essence of Hundredfold,” says John Kolaski , president of Patina Group.“It's about celebrating everyday moments with great food, generous hospitality and a wink of whimsy. Whether you're here for brunch, date night or just fries and a martini, it's a place that feels like home-but better.”

Set in a cozy, residential-feeling space with layered charm and personably curated service, Hundredfold invites guests to linger, indulge and come as they are – the perfect complement to a shopping day out at Belmont Park Village.

“We're thrilled to partner with Patina Restaurant Group to welcome Hundredfold to Belmont Park Village,” said Simon Williamson, Chief Merchant at Belmont Park Village.“With its beautifully crafted menu and sense of everyday celebration, Hundredfold invites guests to pause, share a meal, and savor their time at the Village-rounding out a day of discovery, style, and time well spent.”

Set within historic Belmont Park, alongside UBS Arena (home to the New York Islanders NHL ice hockey team) and the iconic Belmont Park horse-racing track, currently undergoing a large-scale redevelopment, Belmont Park Village forms the beating heart of a new landmark that merges fashion, entertainment, hospitality, sustainability, and irresistible value. A destination for both international and local guests, the Village is within easy reach of John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan, accessible from Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station on the LIRR.

For opening updates and sneak peeks, visit and follow @HundredfoldBrasserie on Instagram.

Discover more about Belmont Park Village at and @belmontparkvillage on Instagram.

# # #

About Patina Group

Patina Group is the premium lifestyle division of Delaware North, delivering culinary excellence and radical hospitality at scale. From iconic restaurants and cultural institutions to world-class events and destination venues, Patina creates thoughtful, chef-driven experiences that blend timeless quality with modern creativity. Founded in Los Angeles in 1989-and the first restaurant in the city to earn a Michelin star-Patina has grown into a national hospitality leader with over 40 unique restaurant concepts and more than 4.3 million guests annually. Its venues include celebrated partnerships with Lincoln Center, The Empire State Building, The Plaza Hotel, Disney Parks & Resorts, and more-alongside culinary collaborations with renowned chefs including Iron Chef Morimoto, Carlos Gaytán, and James Beard Award-winner Timothy Hollingsworth. Patina also produces elevated, large-scale catering experiences for some of the world's most prestigious events. With a vision grounded in innovation, storytelling, and the comfort of unforgettable food, Patina Group is redefining hospitality-one experience at a time. For more information, visit .

About Belmont Park Village

The opening of Belmont Park Village, the latest addition to The Bicester Collection, heralds a new era for experiential retail in the heart of Metropolitan New York. A destination designed for discovery, the Village offers designer fashion finds at irresistible prices every day, alongside renowned restaurants and exceptional hospitality services.

Belmont Park Village is set within historic Belmont Park, alongside UBS Arena (home to the New York Islanders NHL ice hockey team) and the iconic Belmont Park horse-racing track, currently undergoing a large-scale redevelopment. A destination for both international and local guests, the Village is within easy reach of John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan, accessible from Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station on the LIRR.

Established nearly 30 years ago with the opening of Bicester Village near London, England, The Bicester Collection is a global family of exceptional luxury retail, live music, sports entertainment, and hotel destinations across Europe, China, and the US. Its unique and distinctive portfolio now embraces 12 luxury shopping Villages, a ground-breaking sports and entertainment arena in New York, and two award-winning hotels in California - each with its own local and enriching identity.

Attachments



Hundredfold at Belmont Park Village Rendering of the Dining Room at Hundredfold

