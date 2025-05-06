Think Crisis Planning Is Optional? 70% Of Businesses Make That Mistake
Denver, CO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 70% of U.S. business owners don't have a formal crisis communications plan, according to a survey commissioned by M&C Communications. That means seven out of ten companies could be caught flat-footed when something goes wrong. And something eventually will.
While many assume crisis planning is only necessary for large corporations, the truth is, small- and mid-sized businesses are often the most vulnerable. Industries like construction, hospitality, personal services, and food and beverage tend to run lean, with owners focused on staffing, customer service, and day-to-day operations. Few have the time, resources, or awareness to prepare for the reputational risks that can threaten their livelihood.
Why does this matter? Because a crisis isn't always a firestorm; sometimes, it's a quiet spark: an online review that spreads misinformation, a misunderstood social media post, or a customer interaction that spirals into a public dispute. Without a plan, business owners are left reacting instead of responding. That can cost them more than money; it can damage trust.
At M&C Communications, we've helped clients navigate high-stakes moments: a family farm gone viral for the wrong reasons, a suburban city at the center of a protest, a nonprofit caught in a policy storm. These weren't hypothetical; they were real crises, handled quickly and even turned into positive opportunities.
The difference? A clear, proactive plan. One that includes:
- A plan that can be implemented in 15 minutes A holding statement that shows the client is taking a leadership role in any crisis Pre-approved messaging for common crisis scenarios Designated spokespeople and roles Internal communication protocols Press releases that are ready to go at a moment's notice A strategy for regaining trust and moving forward
This kind of preparation protects reputations and preserves business continuity. It keeps customers coming back, even after a misstep. And it allows brands to lead with clarity instead of chaos.
Because in the absence of clarity, confusion wins. And in the absence of trust, customers walk away.
From a national grocery chain to small local non-profits, crisis planning is no longer optional; it's essential. As one of our clients once said,“I'm always impressed by the team's depth of knowledge, practical coaching, and rapid problem-solving. Over the past year, we faced two urgent situations, and M&C quickly provided actionable solutions that helped us make the best of a difficult moment.”
For more insights on crisis planning and communication support, contact M&C Communications on our website.
About M&C Communications
For 16 years, M&C Communications has proven to be an expert in Insider Media RelationsTM and Brand Protection PRTM, providing businesses with strategic public relations plans and effective content creation services. M&C Communications helps companies enhance visibility and achieve marketing objectives while maintaining brand resiliency. For more information, visit mandccommunications.com .
