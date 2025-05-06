Carry The Load Hosts Its Annual Dallas Memorial March On Memorial Day Weekend To Honor Fallen Heroes

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Stephen Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL, speaking at the Dallas Memorial March.

Carry The Load's Dallas Memorial March includes a storyboard procession to honor the fallen.

Two-day community event includes group walks, shared stories, live music, storyboard procession, and kids' activities

- Stephen Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carry The Load , a national non-profit veteran and first responder service organization, will host its Annual Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend at Reverchon Park. The two-day community event concludes Carry The Load's month of events nationwide that give Americans the opportunity to honor the sacrifices made by our nation's military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Carry The Load started in 2011 as a grassroots effort by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. The Dallas Memorial March remains the organization's signature event, drawing thousands of attendees every year.

“Many of us have lost loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice, but every American owes our freedom to these brave men and women,” says Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load.“The Dallas Memorial March helps ensure Memorial Day is understood and treated with respect in tangible ways.”

Each Memorial May, Carry The Load raises much-needed funds to assist with challenges facing service members, veterans, and their families. Peer-to-peer fundraising and donations go toward strengthening nationwide services such as counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, equine therapy, service dogs, job placements, transition, home improvements, education scholarships for children of the fallen, and more. This year's goal is to raise $1.5 million. Since 2011, Carry The Load has raised $46 million, with 93% of the funds raised going directly to programs.

About the Dallas Memorial March

The Dallas Memorial March is open to the public and begins on Sunday, May 25 at 12:00 PM and continues through the night until Monday, May 26 at 1:00 PM at Reverchon Park in Dallas. The flagship event is a two-day embodiment of Carry The Load's values and mission to celebrate our heroes, remember the fallen, and educate communities on how to respectfully observe Memorial Day. Enjoy inspirational speeches, stories of fallen heroes, flag ceremonies, live music, kids' activities, and more. Highlights include:

Sunday, May 25:

●12:00 PM: Gate Opens at Reverchon Park (3505 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219)

●3:30 PM: Opening Ceremonies Begin

●4:30 PM: Step off together to begin the 20-hour March along Katy Trail

●8:00 PM: Join us for Live music in the park

●12:00 AM: Silent Midnight Walk

Monday, May 26:

●8:00 AM: Gates open to the public

●11:15 AM: Meet at the Katy Trail Ice House to participate in the storyboard procession

●11:30 AM: Join us for an offering of over $40,000 of scholarships being awarded to children of the fallen.

The Dallas Memorial March is a complimentary, family-friendly event. Registration is encouraged at CarryTheLoad/Memorial-May .

Sponsors of the 2025 Dallas Memorial March include Andrews Distributing, Atmos Energy, Bandera Ventures, Coors Light, Fritos, Hillwood, Peinado Construction, SRS Distribution, Turner Construction Company, USAA, WFAA, and Wiley X.

###

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Carry The Load has earned a 4/4 Star rating on Charity Navigator and is a designated Combined Federal Campaign charity #20469. For more, visit or carrytheload/newsroom. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Renee Cossman

...

Carry The Load

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Carry The Load 2024 Memorial May recap video. We are truly inspired by the incredible participation in each year's #MemorialMay events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.