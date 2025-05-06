'You Are A Strategist' Now Available In Print On Amazon

Cover art by Caerus Kourt

Author Sara Lobkovich. Photo credit: Sung Park, Sung Park Photography

No-BS Strategic Framework by Sara Lobkovich Featured in Forbes Adds Print Availability In Addition to Previously-Released Ebooks

- Sara LobkovichSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strategy coach and OKR expert Sara Lobkovich's debut book, "You Are A Strategist: Use No-BS Objectives and Key Results to Get Big Things Done," is now available in print format on Amazon , following its successful ebook launch in March.The book, which offers a refreshingly practical approach to strategic planning, has quickly gained recognition from both OKR industry experts and the larger business community focused on achieving systemic change. It was recently featured in a Forbes article by contributor Aparna Rae , who highlighted how Lobkovich's OKR framework "doesn't just improve organizational performance-it fundamentally redistributes power" and serves as "an anti-gaslighting tool" in the workplace."This book is the one I always wanted earlier in my career when I was struggling to understand what was expected of me at work, and then again as a people and executive leader, when I struggled to understand and communicate expectations clearly to my team," says Lobkovich. "It's been years in the making. My mission is to help introverts, neurodivergent people, and others who struggle or suffer in their careers or leadership because they don't fit the 'mainstream American business mold' create successful, rewarding careers-and drive the necessary systemic change that only those of us who 'think differently' can."Drawing from her experience training over 2,000 OKR coaches across more than 300 organizations globally, Lobkovich has developed frameworks that bridge different levels and functions of the organization, and work for people with varying communication styles and information needs to create clarity where conventional approaches often generate confusion.The book provides readers with practical frameworks including:* The Connected Strategic One-Pager that clarifies vision and rallies support* No-BS Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) that define measurable success criteria* Evidence-based practices for architecting behavior change* Rhythms that transform strategic thinking into measurable results"You Are A Strategist" is available now in hardcover ($36.95) and paperback ($26.95) formats on Amazon, with availability at additional retailers coming soon. An audiobook version is also in development, with an anticipated release this fall. For more information and to download a complete media kit, visit .ISBN (Paperback): 979-8-9908066-1-0ISBN (Hardback): 979-8-9908066-0-3ISBN (Ebook): 979-8-9908066-2-7

Sara Lobkovich

Red Currant Collective LLC

