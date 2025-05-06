EPEX Teams Up With An American Synth-Pop Duo, Joan, For The First Digital Single 'So Nice'

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EPEX has released their first digital single“so nice” in collaboration with joan , a powerhouse duo of retro synth-pop genre in the U.S. This single is EPEX's first release in 2025 as well as their first English track. This is not the first time that EPEX has collaborated with a global artist, having worked with Japanese boy group, the FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE, for a single called“Peppermint Yum” just last year.“It is an absolute pleasure to be able to reveal this collaboration from a good opportunity! It was a meaningful experience for us as we received positive stimulus and created musical connections while working with joan. 'so nice' expresses the fluttering and exciting emotions when spending time with a loved one, and I constantly thought of our fans, ZENITH, when we were working on the track. As much as we have been eager to share this with everyone, we look forward to the moment when 'so nice' is released around the world!” - KEUM, Member of EPEX“so nice,” produced by joan, is a follow-up to their 2021 hit“so good.” With heartfelt lyrics like“When I hold your hand, stars align,” the song explores the emotional depth of romantic connection. This vibrant collaboration brings together the best of both teams' upbeat and radiant musical styles, delivering a feel-good experience sure to resonate with listeners everywhere.“Last fall, we got tagged in a video of YEWANG from EPEX singing one of our songs. We had been on a huge K-pop kick around that time and literally had just listened to“UNIVERSE.” We connected with each other and ended up dreaming about writing a song for them, and“so nice” came out of that. We wrote it specifically for them, and we were so happy when they said they wanted to record it for their project. When they asked us to feature on it, it was an immediate“YES,” and then when they asked us to fly that next week to shoot a music video together, it was an even more immediate yes. We're so excited and honored to have written and produced this track, and cannot believe that the EPEX boys let us be on it as well. Hope you love it!” - joanBesides this release of new single, EPEX will be the first all-Korean idol group to hold a concert in mainland China since the country's 2016 ban on Korean culture, including K-pop. EPEX's concert in Fuzhou, China on May 31st could represent the diplomatic and cultural resolution between the two countries; moreover, opportunities for other Korean artists to visit their Chinese fans.As 2025 continues, fans of EPEX will have even more to look forward to. The release of their latest single,“so nice,” marks the start of an exciting lineup of activities and music for the rest of the year.ABOUT EPEXEPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as“the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team. They debuted on June 8, 2021, with the 1st EP, BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety.After performing the title track,“Lock Down”, of their first EP, for SBS MTV's“THE SHOW” they were nominated for 1st place just 15 days after their debut, making them one of the most anticipated groups of 2021. EPEX achieved the No.1 album sales among K-POP idols who debuted in 2021 and were chosen as a global super rookie in the 'Hanteo Global K-pop Report' released by Hanteo Chart, standing up as a fourth-generation group representative.AWARDS● The 5th Korea's 2021 Youth Day Ambassador● The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards Rookie of the Year Award● The 29th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards Rookie of the Year Award● 2021 The 29th Hanteo Music Awards Rookie Awards● 2022 The 30th Hanteo Music Awards Emerging Artist Award Winner● 2023 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards Male Idol Rising Star

EPEX & joan - so nice M/V

