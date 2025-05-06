123Invent Inventor Develops Secure Net For Semi Truck Loads (PTA-5009)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the trucking industry for over 20 years. I thought there could be a more secure way to prevent a heavy load from slamming forward into the truck cab during an emergency braking situation," said an inventor, from Middlebranch, Ohio, "so I invented the WEBSTER INVENTION. My design helps prevent great damage, serious injury, and even death for the truck driver."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved accessory for securing a load within a semi-truck. In doing so, it prevents the load from sliding forward and into the cab of a semi-truck during an emergency braking situation. As a result, it reduces the risk of injury and damage. The invention features a unique design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for the trucking industry.

The WEBSTER INVENTION is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Travis Webster at 330-937-3563 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

