Lincoln Investment Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5-9 & National Teacher Day, May 6

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5-9 and National Teacher Day, May 6, Lincoln Investment expresses its appreciation to our nation's educators who shape the future of our communities. Teachers dedicate their lives to the success and well-being of others, and we are honored to work with many educators who trust us to guide their financial futures. At Lincoln, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities teachers face when planning for retirement. Whether it's navigating pension options, social security or preparing for life after the classroom, our team is committed to offering personalized financial strategies designed to secure a bright future for educators.

As the premier provider of public education and governmental retirement plans, Lincoln has helped employees of schools, universities and other non-profit organizations prepare for their retirement for over 56 years. Investors have access to a customized financial strategy reflecting their goals and a wide selection of quality investment options including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs)*, fixed and variable annuities, 403(b)/457(b) accounts, IRAs, college savings plans and access to insurance products offered through approximately 1,000 financial professionals.

Lincoln provides resources including retirement planning content, webinars, presentations, informative videos and much more for our financial professionals to share with teachers to help them prepare for retirement. Lincoln is also committed to supporting educators beyond the office. We proudly sponsor local school programs and events that celebrate the hard work and dedication of our teachers. Contact [email protected] for more information.

About Lincoln Investment

With over 56 years of proven industry leadership and experience in delivering investment strategies, Lincoln Investment is a leading broker-dealer. Its network includes about 1,000 financial professionals nationwide. The company serves the diverse financial needs of about 317,000 clients representing $55 billion in assets. Lincoln has been voted one of the Top Workplaces in the Delaware Valley for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit or follow on LinkedIn , X or Facebook .

* For accounts interested in establishing positions in an ETF, there are over 600 index and actively managed ETFs available. ETFs may not be appropriate for all accounts. ETFs can only be purchased as part of a larger portfolio reallocation or one-time purchase. Salary reduction contributions cannot be directed to ETFs at this time.

Lincoln Investment Media Contact:

Linda Heist

215-881-4611

[email protected]

SOURCE Lincoln Investment

