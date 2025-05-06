Savvas Pathmaker Wins Gold Stevie Award

Savvas Learning Company's college and career readiness offering praised as an "outstanding, future-forward solution" by Stevie Award judges

PARAMUS, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that Savvas PathMaker, its all-in-one digital solution for college and career readiness, has received a Gold Stevie Award in the 23rd annual American Business Awards program. The Stevie judges praised Savvas PathMaker as an "outstanding, future-forward solution that addresses both college and career readiness in a holistic and scalable way."

By offering all-digital dual-enrollment and CTE courses, Savvas PathMaker opens a world of opportunities for students.

Designed to offer flexibility for educators and choice for students, Savvas PathMaker delivers a comprehensive catalog of Outlier by Savvas dual-enrollment courses and Savvas CTE career and technical education (CTE) courses that give students the opportunity to discover their passions, develop skills and knowledge, and prepare for the next stage of their life, whether that be college, career, or both.

More than 250 judges reviewed approximately 3,600 nominations to select the 2025 Stevie winners. Savvas PathMaker earned top honors in the award program's "Career and Workforce Readiness Solution" category, which recognizes the best software solutions or digital services that develop skills and knowledge needed in the 21st century workforce. The category also honors applications that help close the gap between a learner's current interest and skills and the needs and expectations in the workplace.

"We are honored that the American Business Awards has recognized Savvas PathMaker as an exceptional college, career, and workforce readiness solution that is meeting the needs of students and educators," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "By offering all-digital dual-enrollment and CTE courses that prepare students for both post-secondary education and career success, Savvas PathMaker increases educational access and opens a world of opportunities for all students."

The panel of judges commented that Savvas PathMaker "clearly delivers on its mission," calling it a "benchmark solution in the career and workforce readiness category." One judge remarked that Savvas PathMaker "provides a solid foundation for student exploration and postsecondary preparedness," while another judge raved that Savvas PathMaker "prepares students not only for college, but for their futures! This has so much value and potential."

A flexible, digital solution, Savvas PathMaker makes it easy for educators to create personalized pathways that align with students' college and career interests, preparing students to successfully pass industry-recognized certification exams and equipping them with transferable job skills and college credits to chart their own path forward.

Outlier provides asynchronous advanced high school courses that enable students to earn real college credits from the University of Pittsburgh, a top 50 global university. Outlier meets the needs of school districts looking to bring high-quality, college-level courses to their high schools.

Savvas CTE offers innovative CTE and certification prep courses that inspire middle and high school students to explore career paths and develop the skills needed for success in today's high-interest, high-demand jobs.

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 American Business Awards."

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

