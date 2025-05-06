Millennia Names Scott Pattillo CEO, Driving Growth In Patient Billing Innovation

Pattillo brings two decades of experience in revenue cycle management and electronic health records, consistently focused on improving financial performance and helping providers bend the cost curve without compromising patient satisfaction.

"What attracted me to Millennia is their focus on world-class patient experiences while simultaneously driving superior financial results for providers," said Pattillo. "Millennia stands out for its ability to manage the patient revenue cycle with both efficiency and empathy-and that combination is what we'll continue to build on."

With experience across the financial and clinical sides of healthcare solutions, Pattillo brings a distinctive understanding to the role. Rather than addressing surface-level issues, he focuses on understanding the holistic process and identifying root causes to drive meaningful, lasting improvements. His approach, grounded in optimizing patient and provider outcomes, positions Millennia for continued growth and innovation.

The patient revenue cycle, once only a small component of provider revenue, has become a critical lever for financial sustainability. With the rise of high-deductible health plans and increased patient financial responsibility, providers need solutions that don't just collect revenue, but also support patient satisfaction. Under Pattillo's leadership, Millennia will continue to embrace a "white-glove" patient concierge approach-combining customer-centricity with measurable results to help providers manage costs without sacrificing care.

"Scott's leadership comes at a time when providers need more than just incremental improvements-they need real transformation," said Joshua L. Berman, Chief Operating Officer at Millennia. "His deep understanding of both the technology and the human sides of the revenue cycle aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify patient payments and elevate the financial experience. Together, we're focused on delivering measurable results for providers while treating every patient interaction with empathy and respect."

Under Pattillo's leadership, Millennia will continue investing in the tools and technologies that streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden, and improve the financial experience for patients. Just as importantly, the company remains committed to supporting its employees with the resources they need to serve clients and patients effectively.

"Whether you're a hospital system, a physician practice, or a healthcare provider, we want you to feel like Millennia is part of your team," Pattillo added. "We're committed to being more than just another vendor. Our goal is to be a critical ally-someone you can rely on to help you sustainably serve your community. That kind of partnership is what drives true value."

Pattillo's appointment marks a renewed commitment to innovation, partnership, and purpose. As Millennia enters this next chapter, the focus remains clear: help healthcare providers thrive by making the revenue cycle work better-for agencies, practices, hospitals, patients, staff, and the communities they serve.

This leadership transition is backed by Pamlico Capital, a growth-oriented private equity firm and Millennia's investment partner and reflects a shared commitment to advancing Millennia's mission.

About Millennia

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Cary, NC, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay solutions, serving over 1,800 facilities in 43 states. Millennia's mission is to simplify and streamline the patient financial experience by communicating with patients early, informatively, and often through their proven patient engagement platform and team of highly-trained support specialists. To learn more, visit .

About Pamlico Capital

Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle-market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity and buyout investments of up to $200 million alongside founders and proven leaders in its target sectors: communications, healthcare IT, information services, software, and tech-enabled services. The firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has assets under management of approximately $4.5 billion. For additional information, please visit .

Media Contact:

JoJo Abbasi

[email protected]

847-809-0406

SOURCE Millennia