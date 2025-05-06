Baycare Promotes Keri Eisenbeis To Expanded Role

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The additional assignment adds marketing to Eisenbeis' role providing support for BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners and leading BayCare's external affairs with a focus on government relations, strategic communications, community benefit and broader community partnerships. She also oversees the health system's research administration.

"Keri has proven, over and over during her tenure at BayCare, her ability to take on new challenges and make a big impact for our communities," said Conners. "Adding marketing to her portfolio is a natural synergy with her role overseeing our communications."

Eisenbeis joined BayCare 16 years ago as director of government relations, child advocacy and ambulatory care for St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa. Since then, she has steadily moved into roles of increased responsibility, including adding the role of Chief of Staff upon Conners' arrival at BayCare in 2022.

"The voice of our patients and the community at large motivates me. I look forward to channeling that voice in my work to ensure BayCare's tradition of being the best place to work, provide and receive care," Eisenbeis said. "I am excited to lead these support teams to do even more to make a difference for our communities' health," Eisenbeis said.

