Riviera Partners Expands Public Practice With The Addition Of Adam Zellner As Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the premier executive search firm specializing in technology leadership, today announced the appointment of Adam Zellner as a Partner in its Public Practice. Zellner's arrival further enhances Riviera's capabilities in helping large-scale enterprises identify and secure transformative technology leaders.

Zellner brings over a decade of experience from Heidrick & Struggles, where he advised global organizations on building high-performing technology leadership teams. As a senior member of the firm's Technology and Digital Practice, he led executive searches for CIO, CTO, CPO, and CISO roles, guiding enterprise clients through complex periods of growth, innovation, and digital transformation.

At Riviera, Zellner will leverage the firm's differentiated platform-grounded in deep technical expertise, advanced data science, and decades of placement insight-to deliver a higher caliber of leadership assessment and talent access. His work will focus on shaping and scaling executive teams capable of driving sustainable enterprise success.

“Adam's track record with enterprise clients and his deep understanding of technology leadership make him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Michael A. Morell , Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Riviera Partners.“We're thrilled to welcome him as we continue to expand our support for companies undergoing transformation and growth.”

“Riviera's unique combination of technical depth, data-driven insights, and unparalleled access to tech talent makes it the ideal platform for delivering even greater value to my clients,” said Zellner.“I'm excited to help organizations identify transformative leaders and build the teams that power long-term success.”

Based in Chicago, Zellner will serve clients across North America and globally, reinforcing Riviera's leadership in executive search for technology roles.





About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today's most influential companies-expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of IT, software engineering, product management, security, AI/ML/Data, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators.

