Head Of Nutrition At Myfitnesspal Shares Tips To Ease Meal Planning Stress On Yourupdatetv: 

MyFitnessPal's new Meal Planner personalizes your week with healthy, budget-friendly recipes for the whole family.

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We've all had those weeks-too busy to plan, too tired to cook, and takeout ends up being the easiest option. But research shows that regularly cooking at home is actually linked to better nutrition and even lower body fat. Recently, Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPa , conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share easy and sustainable strategies to take the pressure off of meal planning.

Let's face it-meal planning sounds like a great idea in theory, but in practice? It can be completely overwhelming. Between juggling work, family, and fitness goals, figuring out what to eat every day often ends in grabbing takeout or rotating the same three recipes over and over.

If that sounds familiar, you're not alone. Many people struggle to consistently plan balanced meals that align with their health goals, dietary preferences, and budgets. That's exactly why MyFitnessPal has introduced Meal Planner -to make healthy eating easier, more enjoyable, and a lot less stressful.

Personalized Meal Plans That Actually Work for You

The MyFitnessPal Meal Planner takes the guesswork out of mealtime. Whether you're trying to eat fewer carbs, go vegetarian, or just stay on track with your nutrition, the planner gives you a customized weekly plan that fits your lifestyle and preferences.

Here's how it works:



Enter your health goals, budget, dietary preferences (like low carb or vegetarian), and household size

Get a personalized weekly meal plan and shopping list , so you know exactly what to buy and prep

If you're tracking nutrition, log meals from the plan to stay on track with your goals Seamless ingredient ordering makes shopping easy with add-to-cart technology at major e-retailers.

Why Meal Planning Makes a Difference

Meal planning isn't just about convenience-it's a powerful tool for building healthier habits. Here's what you can expect:



Better nutrition : Home-cooked meals let you control ingredients, making it easier to include fiber, protein, and healthy fats.

Healthier habits : Studies show that people who cook at home tend to have better diets and lower body fat. Less stress around food : Meal planning saves time and reduces last-minute, unhealthy food choices.



Whether you're meal planning for one or feeding a full house, MyFitnessPal's Meal Planner takes the stress out of deciding what's for dinner. Spend less time worrying about food-and more time enjoying it. Start your journey toward a healthier, more balanced lifestyle with MyFitnessPa today. Download the MyFitnessPal app for free via the App Store or Google Play or visit myfitnesspal.com

About Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD

Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD is the Head of Nutrition for MyFitnessPal where she serves as a subject matter expert in nutrition, offering strategic guidance to the brand's marketing and product teams. Previously, Melissa used her nutrition expertise to educate and empower consumers of all ages and backgrounds while working in the area of retail dietetics. Melissa received a Bachelor of Arts in Nutrition (DPD) from the College of Saint Benedict and completed her dietetic internship through Iowa State University. In May 2024 she was recognized as the Registered Young Dietitian of the Year awarded by the Minnesota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Melissa's passion for weight management and gut health inspired her to complete the Certificate of Training program in Childhood and Adolescent Weight Management through the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and Monash University's training for the Low FODMAP Diet for Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Melissa's commitment to nutrition communications is driven by her passion for translating evidence-based science into actionable messages, which she disseminates through a variety of global media outlets to help educate the public.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress.

Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 270 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight.

With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20.5 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of MyFitnessPal.

Dante MuccigrossoDirector of Media Integration & Client ReportingE: ...C:

A video accompanying this announcement is available at