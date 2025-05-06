Agriforce Reports Milestone Achievement: Over Five Bitcoin Mined From Alberta And Ohio Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure company focused on agricultural and digital energy innovation, is pleased to announce that as of May 6, 2025, it has mined over five Bitcoin from its digital asset mining operations in Alberta and Ohio.

In less than six months, AGRIForce has advanced from zero Bitcoin holdings to fully energized operations across three sites totaling six megawatts of installed capacity and has generated nearly $500,000 worth of Bitcoin. The Company is currently finalizing the deployment of 500 additional ASIC miners in Ohio, expected to be fully operational by the end of next week, marking a critical step toward site optimization.

Mining five Bitcoin in under six months is a significant achievement for the Company, demonstrating rapid deployment capabilities as well as operational efficiency. At current market prices, the revenue generated from five BTC is meaningful in terms of not only dollar amount, but also in terms of our ability to almost immediately generate revenue from acquired assets. We have demonstrated our ability to mobilize quickly which validates our efficient infrastructure, successful negotiation of favorable power purchase pricing and utilization of performing equipment. This milestone also presents a tangible benchmark for investors, showcasing our ability to convert capital investment into digital asset production. More significantly, we have confirmed that we are on a credible path toward our near term Q1 2026 one exahash target, reinforcing our position as an emerging player in the North American digital asset landscape.

“We're proud of the team's execution in building out and energizing three high-performance sites in a compressed timeline,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AGRIForce.“This milestone demonstrates our ability to scale infrastructure rapidly while generating consistent Bitcoin output and positions us strongly for continued growth. Our current strategy is working, and fueled and inspired by this initial success, we plan to continue our acquisition strategy to one exahash and beyond, leveraging our energy-efficient infrastructure and modular deployment strategy to build scalable, high-yield mining operations across North America.”

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative business models, AgriFORCE aims to deliver value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems.

