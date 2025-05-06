Tempeh Global Industry Report 2025 | Discover Why Tempeh Is Gaining Popularity In The Plant-Based Sector
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|314
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Tempeh - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Consumer Demand for Plant-Based Protein Fuels Growth in the Tempeh Market Growing Popularity of Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Expands Addressable Market for Tempeh Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits of Fermented Foods Propels Demand for Tempeh Shift Toward Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Food Choices Strengthens Business Case for Tempeh Rising Focus on High-Protein, Low-Fat Food Options Drives Market Growth for Tempeh Expansion of Organic and Non-GMO Product Offerings Spurs Adoption of Tempeh Growing Adoption of Tempeh in Mainstream and Specialty Grocery Stores Expands Market Reach Increasing Demand for Clean-Label Foods Propels Growth in the Tempeh Market Emerging Use of Tempeh as a Meat Substitute in Processed Food Products Enhances Market Growth Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health and Fermented Foods Expands Market for Tempeh Innovation in Flavors and Product Formats Generates New Opportunities in the Tempeh Market Growing Trend of Flexitarian Diets Accelerates Adoption of Tempeh Among Meat-Eaters Increased Use of Tempeh in Foodservice and Restaurant Menus Fuels Market Expansion Technological Advancements in Fermentation Processes Improve Product Quality and Availability Growing Demand for Protein-Rich and Plant-Based Foods in Asia-Pacific Propels Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Alive & Healing Inc. Byron Bay Tempeh Future Food Gwen Tempeh Henry's Tempeh Inc. Impulse Lalibela Farm Lightlife Foods, Inc. Margaret River Tempeh Mighty Bean Tempeh Sunshine Coast Natural Oriental Fresh Foods BV Nutrisoy Pty Ltd. Organic Village Food Rhapsody Natural Foods SBC Tempeh Manufacturers Schouten Europe B.V. Tempea Natural Foods Ltd. Tempeh Temple The Tofurky Company TOFU Manufaktur Christian Nagel GmbH Totally Tempeh
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment