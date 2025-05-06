Tempeh Global Industry Report 2025 | Discover Why Tempeh Is Gaining Popularity In The Plant-Based Sector

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tempeh - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Tempeh was valued at US$4.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Tempeh market.

What Are the Key Segments Driving Growth in the Tempeh Market?

Product types include plain tempeh, flavored tempeh, and tempeh-based ready-to-eat meals. Flavored tempeh, such as BBQ or curry varieties, is becoming increasingly popular as manufacturers seek to cater to diverse taste preferences.

Distribution channels include supermarkets, health food stores, online retail, and foodservice outlets. Supermarkets and health food stores dominate the retail space, while online retail is growing rapidly, driven by the rise of plant-based meal kits and health-conscious consumers seeking convenience.

The foodservice sector, especially restaurants and cafes specializing in vegetarian and vegan cuisine, is also a growing segment as more consumers seek out plant-based options in their dining experiences.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the largest markets for tempeh, driven by the growing popularity of plant-based diets, while the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Indonesia, remains a key production and consumption hub for traditional tempeh.

The Growth in the Tempeh Market Is Driven by Several Factors

The growth in the tempeh market is driven by several factors, including the increasing consumer demand for plant-based proteins, the rising awareness of the health benefits of fermented foods, and the expanding trend of vegan and vegetarian diets.

As more consumers adopt flexitarian lifestyles, tempeh is gaining attention as a versatile, nutrient-rich meat substitute that appeals to both health-conscious individuals and those seeking sustainable food choices.

Innovations in tempeh flavors and product formats are helping to attract a broader consumer base, while the availability of organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free options is further fueling demand.

Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and online food delivery services is making tempeh more accessible to consumers, contributing to its increasing presence in everyday diets. As sustainability and wellness continue to drive consumer choices, the tempeh market is expected to see sustained growth globally.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Tempeh market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Product Type (Frozen, Fresh, Ready-to-eat).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Frozen segment, which is expected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Fresh segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alive & Healing Inc., Byron Bay Tempeh, Future Food, Gwen Tempeh, Henry's Tempeh Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

