Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tracy Robinson To Address The 2025 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Industrials Conference On May 14


2025-05-06 12:30:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Industrials Conference on May 14, 2025, at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:
Media Investment Community
Ashley Michnowski Stacy Alderson
Senior Manager Assistant Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052
... ...

MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109514398

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search