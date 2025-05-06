'Big Decisions Postponed By Voter Politics': PM Modi's Bold Reflection On India's Past

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised his vision for a developed India by 2047. From reforming archaic laws to boosting national pride in defence manufacturing, he laid out a confident roadmap for India's future.

"India moves forward when the nation comes first," the Prime Minister declared, underlining the shift in governance philosophy that, according to him, has shaped the last decade of Indian politics and policy.

On the country's historical governance challenges at a media event, PM Modi said: "For decades, the country was held back by a reverse current. Decisions were made not on the basis of what the nation needed, but by worrying about what the world would say, whether the chair would survive, or if vote banks would scatter. Due to various selfish interests, big decisions and bold changes kept getting postponed. No country can progress like that."

Highlighting his government's achievements in the banking sector, PM Modi reminded the audience of the crisis India faced before 2014. "Before 2014, our banking system was on the verge of collapse," he said. "Today, India's banks are among the strongest in the world, recording historic profits. Depositors are directly benefiting from this stability. This turnaround happened because our government consistently implemented banking reforms."

Tying the goal of a developed India in 2047 with the ongoing Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign, PM Modi said the global perception of India is changing. "We were often told that India is just a market, not a maker. That tag is now fading. Today, India is becoming one of the world's leading manufacturers," he noted.

He also stressed the country's progress in defence production, saying: "India's defence products are now exported to more than 100 countries. From INS Vikrant to INS Surat, we are building our own warships with indigenous capabilities. These are achievements that were once considered beyond our reach."

"The dream of a developed India by 2047 is not just a goal, it's a mission-and every reform, every bold decision is a step toward that vision," he said.