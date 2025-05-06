India's Water Will Flow Only For The Country: PM Modi's Strong Message To Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan over the Indus Water Treaty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India's water resources would be utilised solely for the nation's interests.

Speaking at a news channel's programme 'India@2047 Summit', the PM sent a strong message to Pakistan and emphasised that, for years, India had been at a disadvantage as water from the Indus River flowed into Pakistan under an unequal treaty. However, that imbalance would no longer persist. "Bharat ke haq ka paani, Bharat ke haq mein bahega" (water that rightfully belongs to India will now serve the country's needs), declared Prime Minister Modi.

He highlighted the historical role of rivers as sources of conflict, but reaffirmed India's initiatives to interlink them for better management. He remarked that while extensive discussions on water issues were taking place in the media, the reality remained that India had been giving away its rightful share. Moving forward, India's water would be safeguarded and directed towards the nation's benefit.

In response to the attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, India has introduced a series of retaliatory measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). After an extended cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that diplomatic relations with Pakistan would be downgraded, and the treaty would be placed in abeyance until Pakistan takes concrete steps to end cross-border terrorism.

As part of India's strategic response, New Delhi has partially restricted water flow to Pakistan by shutting the Baglihar and Salal dams on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir. The move has prompted concerns in Pakistan, with the country's Indus River System Authority (IRSA) advisory committee on Monday expressing“deep apprehension” over a sudden decline in River Chenab's inflows at Marala, attributing the drop to India's decision to curtail water access. This development underscores a significant shift in India's approach towards its water resources, marking a firm stand in securing national interests amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.