Tellihealth Introduces New Brand Identity To Lead The Future Of Connected Care

Following the Accuhealth and Signallamp Health merger, Tellihealth unifies under the "All-In" brand-delivering Intelligent Care, Anywhere.

HOUSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellihealth, formed through the merger of Accuhealth and Signallamp Health, proudly announces its new brand identity. This transformation reflects Tellihealth's commitment to delivering intelligent, personalized healthcare solutions that enhance patient engagement and improve health outcomes. Specializing in remote patient care, Tellihealth now delivers two distinct service lines: accuRPM for Remote Patient Monitoring and signalCCM for Chronic Care Management. Together, they combine innovative technology with human-centered support to make healthcare more connected, proactive, and accessible.

The rebranding signifies a strategic advancement post-merger, positioning Tellihealth as a trusted partner in real-time, data-driven, personalized patient care. By combining Accuhealth's advanced Remote Patient Monitoring solutions and devices with Signallamp Health's expertise in Chronic Care Management, Tellihealth delivers a seamless approach to patient care that prioritizes accessibility, efficiency, and better outcomes. Stage 2 hypertension patients enrolled at the start of 2024 saw an average reduction of 9 mmHg in systolic blood pressure after three months of consistent adherence-rising to 11 mmHg after one year.

As part of the rebrand:



Accuhealth will now operate as accuRPM, offering advanced Remote Patient Monitoring services under the Tellihealth service model.

Signallamp Health will now be known as signalCCM, continuing to specialize in Chronic Care Management. Tellihealth Devices, the company's line of 4G-enabled medical devices, will support both programs by enabling seamless data transmission and ease of use for patients.

Together, these service lines reflect Tellihealth's integrated approach, providing specialized support through branded solutions that align with its commitment to deliver intelligent, accessible, and outcome-driven care.

"Our new brand and new website mark a significant milestone in Tellihealth's evolution," said Asif Ahmad , CEO of Tellihealth. "It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering remote care solutions that drive measurable results for patients and providers alike, while reducing the overall cost of care."

The newly launched website features a modern, user-friendly design with intuitive navigation and expanded content. Visitors will find detailed information about Tellihealth's offerings in RPM, CCM, and its range of mobile-enabled medical devices. This modern look and feel underscores Tellihealth's position as a leader in remote healthcare solutions, reflecting its dedication to innovation and excellence.

Why Choose Tellihealth



Expanded Solutions: Enhanced RPM and CCM services to help healthcare organizations grow, streamline operations, and mitigate risk.

Dedicated to Innovation: A fresh brand that reflects leadership in connected care innovation. Patient-Centered Approach: Designed to support both patients and providers through an intuitive, user-friendly digital experience.

"Our goal is to offer a resource that truly represents our brand and serves both healthcare providers and patients wherever they are in their healthcare journey," added Ahmad. "We want our visitors to clearly understand how our solutions can drive their health success. Intelligent care, anywhere."

The new brand and new website launch are part of Tellihealth's strategy to lead the evolving landscape of remote care. With an unwavering focus on innovation and patient satisfaction, Tellihealth continues to expand its services to meet the changing needs of patients.

About Tellihealth

Tellihealth is a leading provider of remote patient monitoring and chronic care management solutions, formed through the merger of Accuhealth and Signallamp Health. By leveraging advanced technology and clinical expertise, Tellihealth delivers intelligent, integrated healthcare services that enhance patient engagement and improve health outcomes.

For more information about Tellihealth and its services, visit

