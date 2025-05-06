Synteq Digital Announces Acquisition Of Crunchbits, Accelerating Its Expansion Into High-Performance Computing Data Center Services & Solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq Digital ("Synteq"), a global provider of data center hardware services and infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of Crunchbits LLC, a fast-growing high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure and services provider.

Crunchbits offers affordable and powerful server solutions with a focus on server rentals, including VPS, VDS, Dedicated Servers, and GPU Servers. As part of its operational scope and scale, Crunchbits has 7 active data center operations in the USA, located strategically across Washington State, Pennsylvania, New York, and Texas.

For current Crunchbits customers, this transaction will be seamless from an operating and support standpoint. The same trusted team will remain in place, led by founder Eric Yingling, who will continue to serve as a direct point of contact for many clients. But at the same time, clients will be receiving an upgrade across the board. Backed by Synteq's team, capital, engineering scale, and global footprint, customers can expect even greater service reliability, faster turnaround times, and access to newer, more powerful hardware-while still benefiting from the same nimble, execution-focused approach they've come to rely on.

This strategic acquisition marks a major step forward in Synteq's mission to deliver scalable, performance-driven solutions for next-generation computing workloads. As part of the acquisition, Crunchbits founder Eric Yingling joins Synteq as VP of HPC Operations, where he will lead execution and operations across Synteq's growing HPC portfolio. Crunchbits CTO Yann St. Arnaud also joins the team as Director of HPC Technical Operations, along with all remaining team members covering client, network, and hardware support.

Eric brings over a decade of real-world data center experience, forged through a unique career path spanning military service in the U.S. Marine Corps, digital asset mining, and hands-on infrastructure deployment. Starting in 2012, Eric launched one of the earliest large-scale GPU mining operations engineered for uptime and efficiency-eventually founding Crunchbits in 2021 and scaling it into a respected name in the HPC hosting space.

"Eric's proven operational track record and experienced team position us to rapidly expand our HPC data center capabilities," said Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq Digital. "His expertise and innovative approach to data center infrastructure have already delivered remarkable growth, and we're excited to build on that momentum together."

"I am truly excited to integrate Crunchbits into Synteq Digital," said Eric Yingling. "Synteq provides a powerful corporate platform for growth, allowing us to deliver enhanced value to our customers through superior hardware, faster support, and deeper technical expertise-all while maintaining the practical, performance-driven approach that has defined our success. The strong alignment in culture and vision between our teams establishes a solid foundation for scalable growth and continued innovation across the organization."

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods , a Stifel Company, acted as exclusive financial advisor and Cozen O'Connor acted as legal counsel to Synteq on this transaction.

About Synteq Digital

Synteq Digital is a premier provider of infrastructure, hardware, services, and solutions for the global data center sector.

About Crunchbits LLC

Crunchbits is a leading solutions provider for innovative HPC data center infrastructure specializing in dedicated servers, virtual servers, storage solutions and cloud GPU services, with facilities in Washington State, Pennsylvania, New York, and Texas.

