Pearson Plc - (The Company) Notification Of Directors' Interests
|
Name
|
Title
|
Restricted shares
|
% of Salary
|
Share price used
|
Omar Abbosh
|
Chief Executive
|
394,155
|
450 %
|
£11.668
|
Sally Johnson
|
Chief Financial
|
159,411
|
300 %
|
£11.668
The number of shares awarded to Omar Abbosh and Sally Johnson was determined using the average mid-market closing share price of the Company's ordinary shares as traded on the London Stock Exchange for the five trading days up to and including 30 April 2025, which is the share price used to determine award values for LTIP awards to the wider employee population (excluding those based in the US).
The Remuneration Committee reserves the right to adjust payouts up or down before they are released if it believes that the vesting outcome does not reflect underlying financial or non-financial performance or if such other exceptional factors warrant doing so. In making such adjustments, the Committee is guided by the principle of aligning shareholder and management interests.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Omar Abbosh
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
a)
|
Description of the
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Award of performance-related restricted shares under the Long-Term
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
n/a
|
394,155
|
d)
|
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sally Johnson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
a)
|
Description of the
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Award of performance-related restricted shares under the Long-Term
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
n/a
|
159,411
|
d)
|
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Media Contacts:
Laura Ewart - UK
[email protected]
Dan Nelson - US
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
