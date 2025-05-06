Katten's Leading Structured Finance Team Adds Karen Anzalone

"Karen has fresh energy, standout skills and experience in all aspects of CMBS finance." - Katten's Howard Schickler

Anzalone was named in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 editions of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, which spotlights top-notch legal talent. She formerly was a member of the Capital Markets Group at another AmLaw 100 firm.

At Katten, Anzalone will continue to focus on CMBS alongside Charlotte-based Katten Partner Joshua Yablonski on all facets of the loan-to-securitization process. Katten's CMBS practice includes providing advice on loan originations, warehouse facilities, Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits (REMICs), resecuritizations and collateralized loan obligations.

Anzalone joins a highly ranked national team of attorneys known for representing benchmark issuers in several asset classes, including auto finance and residential and commercial mortgage. Helmed by distinguished attorneys, the practice brings together a broad array of skills and transactional experience to help clients address a wide range of needs.

"Karen knows the importance of delivering innovative and effective solutions for our clients, and in this way, she is an ideal addition to our team. I couldn't be more pleased to have her join us," said Anna-Liza Harris, who co-chairs Katten's Structured Finance and Securitization department out of Washington, DC.

Anzalone received her BA from Clemson University, her MBA in Strategic Management from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University, and her JD, magna cum laude, from Pace University School of Law, where she was the editor-in-chief of the Pace Law Review.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include structured finance and securitization, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

