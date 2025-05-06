Perfectserve Announces Winners Of 2025 Nurses Of Note Awards Program

"Nurses are the foundation of the care team, and our Nurses of Note program is a way to celebrate their incredible impact," said PerfectServe Chief Customer Officer & Chief Clinical Officer Kelly Conklin, MSN, CENP. "These honorees embody the resilience, creativity, and unwavering dedication that define the nursing profession. We're beyond proud to share their stories and honor their contributions."

This year's winners represent four unique award categories:

Innovative Technology Utilization Award

Amy Staly, Director of Healthcare Product Strategy, Clearsense

A registered nurse and informaticist, Amy moved healthcare technology forward in an unlikely way at Clearsense by standardizing complex clinical document menus once thought impossible to unify. Drawing on HL7 standards and real-world clinical experience, Amy created an intuitive model that dramatically streamlined implementation and usability. Her innovation was instantly approved by a major health system with no modifications, setting a new industry standard.

Excellence in Nursing Leadership

Kyle Pingleton, Director of Quality Management, Cornerstone Specialty Hospital (Broken Arrow, OK)

Kyle's leadership is defined by a holistic, patient-first approach. He led his hospital's first organ donation and procurement initiative, founded a Health Equity Committee to address social determinants of health, and championed initiatives to close care gaps in cancer treatment. Known for his compassion and mentorship, Kyle also steps seamlessly between direct care and leadership roles, demonstrating an unmatched commitment to patient well-being and team support.

Exceptional Team Support Award

Daniella Radunovic, RN, BSN, Loyola Medicine (Maywood, IL)

When tragedy struck her pediatric department, Daniella's compassion and selflessness shone brightly. While on vacation, she rallied support for a grieving colleague who had lost her fiancé, a fellow Loyola physician, and upon returning, she continued to provide critical emotional support-opening her home, helping with personal arrangements, and organizing a memorial service. Daniella's tireless support of her team exemplifies the spirit of nursing.

Patient-Centered Care Excellence Award

Madison Poon, RN, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (Cincinnati, OH)

Madison's gentle spirit and expert care provided a lifeline to a family navigating the NICU. Described as "a part of our story" by her nominators, Madison cared for their daughter with profound skill, compassion, and love. She celebrated every small victory, explained every step with patience, and supported the family during their hardest moments, embodying the very best of patient-centered nursing.

Each Nurses of Note honoree will be featured in a special profile published on PerfectServe's website throughout the year. Winners will also receive a $200 gift card and other special prizes from PerfectServe.

"These nurses remind us why recognition matters," said PerfectServe SVP of Client Services Miriam Halimi, JD, DNP, MBA, RN-BC. "Their work changes lives. As we celebrate National Nurses Week, we invite everyone to take a few minutes to read their incredible stories and reflect on the extraordinary role nurses play in delivering compassionate, high-quality care."

To learn more about the winners and their inspiring stories, visit PerfectServe's Nurses of Note awards program page .

