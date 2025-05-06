Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Velan Inc.: Announcement


2025-05-06 12:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended February 28, 2025.

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss the results. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register close to the call start time. After registering, the system will call you instantly and connect you into the conference call automatically: .

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call by calling 1-888-510-2154 and you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

You may also stream the call by Webcast by following: . The webcast replay will be available at the same URL within 2 hours of the end of the call.

A replay of the call will be available within 2 hours of the end of the call until May 29, 2025, by calling 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 and entering the replay code 38179.

The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company's website under the Investor Relations section: ( ).

For further information please contact:

Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (438) 817-4430

or

Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
MBC Capital Markets Advisors
Tel.: (514) 731-0000, ext. 229


