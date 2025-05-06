Bioconjugation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Cros & Cmos Surge Amid Bioconjugation Demand In Diagnostics & Drug Delivery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The demand for targeted therapeutics, especially antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), is fueling growth, alongside advancements in precision medicine. Key drivers include increasing biopharmaceutical R&D investments and applications in diagnostics and drug delivery. Despite high development costs, the rising adoption in diagnostics and therapeutic applications is spurring market expansion globally. Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioconjugation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Services (Consumables, Instruments, Services), By Technique, By Biomolecule Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioconjugation market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.67 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% from 2025 to 2030. The bioconjugation industry is driven by rising demand for targeted therapeutics and the growing adoption of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in oncology and other treatments. Advancements in precision medicine and site-specific bioconjugation techniques are enhancing drug efficacy driving market expansion. Increasing biopharmaceutical R&D investments are accelerating innovation in biologics, protein conjugation, and nucleic acid-based therapies.

In addition, expanding applications in diagnostics, biomaterials, and drug delivery systems are also fueling growth, particularly with the rising adoption of biosensors and imaging agents. The surge in contract research (CROs) and contract manufacturing (CMOs) services for bioconjugation is further boosting market development. In addition, regulatory support, strategic industry collaborations, and technological advancements in click chemistry and linker technologies are key factors propelling the bioconjugation industry forward.

Bioconjugation Market Report Highlights

The consumables segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 45.45% in 2024, due to the high demand for reagents, linkers, and labeling kits essential for bioconjugation processes. Increasing R&D activities and the growing adoption of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) further fueled segment growth. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on technique, the chemical conjugation segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024, due to its high efficiency, scalability, and widespread use in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), protein labeling, and nanoparticle functionalization. Its well-established protocols and compatibility with various biomolecules further drove its dominance. On the other hand, the click chemistry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on biomolecule type, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024, due to their crucial role in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), targeted therapeutics, and immunoassays. Their high specificity, stability, and widespread application in oncology, infectious diseases, and precision medicine further drive market dominance. On the other hand, the oligonucleotides segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on application, the therapeutics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, due to the rising adoption of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs), and targeted drug delivery systems. Increasing demand for precision medicine, biologics, and cancer therapies further drives its market leadership. On the other hand, the diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024, due to increasing R&D investments, demand for targeted therapeutics, and the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and biologics. Growing collaborations, outsourcing of bioconjugation services, and advancements in precision medicine further fueled market dominance. On the other hand, the CROs & CMOs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 43.75% in 2024, driven by strong biopharmaceutical R&D investments, high adoption of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The presence of leading pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, favorable regulatory support, and growing demand for precision medicine further fueled market growth. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Bioconjugation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising demand for targeted drug delivery

3.2.1.2. Technological innovations in linker chemistry

3.2.1.3. Growing applications in diagnostics

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High development costs

3.2.2.2. Short shelf life of bioconjugated products

3.2.2.3. Alternative drug delivery technologies

3.3. Bioconjugation Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Bioconjugation Market: Product & Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product & Services Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Bioconjugation Market Product & Services Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product & Services, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Consumables

4.5. Instruments

4.6. Services

Chapter 5. Bioconjugation Market: Biomolecule Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Biomolecule Type Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Bioconjugation Market Biomolecule Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Biomolecule Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Antibodies

5.5. Proteins

5.6. Peptides

5.7. Oligonucleotides

5.8. Other Biomolecules

Chapter 6. Bioconjugation Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Technique Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Bioconjugation Market Technique Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technique, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Chemical Conjugation

6.5. Enzyme-Mediated Conjugation

6.6. Click Chemistry

6.7. Photoreactive Crosslinking

6.8. Other Techniques

Chapter 7. Bioconjugation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Bioconjugation Market Application Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Therapeutics

7.4.1. Therapeutics market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Antibody-drug Conjugates

7.4.3. Protein-drug Conjugates

7.4.4. Peptide-drug Conjugates

7.4.5. Other Therapeutic Applications

7.5. Research & Development

7.6. Diagnostics

Chapter 8. Bioconjugation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Bioconjugation Market End Use Movement Analysis

8.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.5. CROs & CMOs

8.6. Academic & Research Institutes

8.7. Hospitals, Clinical, & Diagnostic Laboratories

Chapter 9. Bioconjugation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product & Services, Biomolecule Type, Technique, Application, and End Use

9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

9.2. Regional Market Dashboard

9.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company/Competition Categorization

10.2. Strategy Mapping

10.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

10.4. Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Lonza Group

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Sartorius AG

Abbvie, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. BD

