Bioconjugation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Cros & Cmos Surge Amid Bioconjugation Demand In Diagnostics & Drug Delivery
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Bioconjugation Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising demand for targeted drug delivery
3.2.1.2. Technological innovations in linker chemistry
3.2.1.3. Growing applications in diagnostics
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.2.1. High development costs
3.2.2.2. Short shelf life of bioconjugated products
3.2.2.3. Alternative drug delivery technologies
3.3. Bioconjugation Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Bioconjugation Market: Product & Services Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product & Services Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Bioconjugation Market Product & Services Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product & Services, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Consumables
4.5. Instruments
4.6. Services
Chapter 5. Bioconjugation Market: Biomolecule Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Biomolecule Type Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Bioconjugation Market Biomolecule Type Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Biomolecule Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Antibodies
5.5. Proteins
5.6. Peptides
5.7. Oligonucleotides
5.8. Other Biomolecules
Chapter 6. Bioconjugation Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Technique Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Bioconjugation Market Technique Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technique, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Chemical Conjugation
6.5. Enzyme-Mediated Conjugation
6.6. Click Chemistry
6.7. Photoreactive Crosslinking
6.8. Other Techniques
Chapter 7. Bioconjugation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Application Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Bioconjugation Market Application Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Therapeutics
7.4.1. Therapeutics market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
7.4.2. Antibody-drug Conjugates
7.4.3. Protein-drug Conjugates
7.4.4. Peptide-drug Conjugates
7.4.5. Other Therapeutic Applications
7.5. Research & Development
7.6. Diagnostics
Chapter 8. Bioconjugation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. End Use Segment Dashboard
8.2. Global Bioconjugation Market End Use Movement Analysis
8.3. Global Bioconjugation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
8.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.5. CROs & CMOs
8.6. Academic & Research Institutes
8.7. Hospitals, Clinical, & Diagnostic Laboratories
Chapter 9. Bioconjugation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product & Services, Biomolecule Type, Technique, Application, and End Use
9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
9.2. Regional Market Dashboard
9.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company/Competition Categorization
10.2. Strategy Mapping
10.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024
10.4. Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Danaher Lonza Group Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) Sartorius AG Abbvie, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc. Catalent, Inc. BD
