Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services In CRO Market Report 2025-2030: Strategic Collaborations Drive Growth In Europe's Pharmaceutical CRO Market


2025-05-06 12:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe's advanced facilities enhance drug development. Increased R&D investments and collaborations enhance testing services, boosting demand. Report segments include service, end-use, and country-specific analysis.

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services In CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing, Method Development & Validation), By End-use (Pharmaceutical Companies), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European pharmaceutical analytical testing services in CRO market size was estimated at USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing demand for outsourcing analytical testing services among pharmaceutical companies, driven by stringent regulatory requirements and the need for cost-effective solutions, is a key factor contributing to market growth. Advancements in analytical testing are improving accuracy and efficiency, further supporting the market's expansion.
The industry has been advancing at a rapid pace due to an increasing demand for the analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars. The increasing incidence rate of chronic disorders such as inflammatory bowel diseases, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis has emphasized the need for biologics.
The presence of advanced bioanalytical testing service facilities in Europe has led to noticeable improvements in areas such as drug development & clinical research, driving market expansion. These services comprise a vital aspect of the analysis of pharmaceutical compounds, such as biologics and small molecules, with leading providers offering methods such as immunoassays, chromatography, and biomarker analysis.
Technological advancements are improving the precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of analytical testing services. Enhanced methodologies allow for comprehensive quality assessments, ensuring drug safety and efficacy throughout the development lifecycle.

Growing investments in research and development, along with strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and CROs, are expected to further drive market growth. With an increasing focus on regulatory compliance and streamlined drug development processes, the demand for analytical testing services is anticipated to rise steadily.
Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services In CRO Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the Europe pharmaceutical analytical testing services in CRO market report based on service, end use, and country.
Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 90
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.73 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3%
Regions Covered Europe


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
 2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
Chapter 4. Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market: Service Business Analysis
 4.1. Service Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Service Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Bioanalytical Testing
4.4.1. Bioanalytical Testing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Clinical
4.4.3. Non- Clinical
4.5. Method Development and Validation
4.5.1. Method Development and Validation Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Extractable and Leachable
4.5.3. Impurity Method
4.5.4. Technical Consulting
4.5.5. Other Method Validation Services
4.6. Stability Testing
4.6.1. Stability Testing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Drug Substance
4.6.3. Stability Indicating Method Validation
4.6.4. Accelerated Stability Testing
4.6.5. Photostability Testing
4.6.6. Other Stability Testing Services
4.7. Other Testing Services
Chapter 5. Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market: End use Business Analysis
 5.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. End Use Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Pharmaceutical Companies
5.5. Biopharmaceutical Companies
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
 6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Regional Market Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
 7.1. Participant Overview
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3. Company Categorization
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.5. Company Profiles

  • SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA
  • Worldwide Clinical Trials
  • Sofpromed
  • ClinChoice
  • Evotec
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • KYMOS Group
  • ViviaBiotech S.L.
  • GalChimia
  • TCI Laboratories
  • Cotecna (NEOTRON SpA,)
  • Tentamus
  • Enzymlogic
  • Pharmbiotest
  • UNIFARM - Research Centre
  • ANAPHARM EUROPE, S.L.U

