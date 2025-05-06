Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services In CRO Market Report 2025-2030: Strategic Collaborations Drive Growth In Europe's Pharmaceutical CRO Market

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services In CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing, Method Development & Validation), By End-use (Pharmaceutical Companies), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European pharmaceutical analytical testing services in CRO market size was estimated at USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing demand for outsourcing analytical testing services among pharmaceutical companies, driven by stringent regulatory requirements and the need for cost-effective solutions, is a key factor contributing to market growth. Advancements in analytical testing are improving accuracy and efficiency, further supporting the market's expansion.

The industry has been advancing at a rapid pace due to an increasing demand for the analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars. The increasing incidence rate of chronic disorders such as inflammatory bowel diseases, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis has emphasized the need for biologics.

The presence of advanced bioanalytical testing service facilities in Europe has led to noticeable improvements in areas such as drug development & clinical research, driving market expansion. These services comprise a vital aspect of the analysis of pharmaceutical compounds, such as biologics and small molecules, with leading providers offering methods such as immunoassays, chromatography, and biomarker analysis.

Technological advancements are improving the precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of analytical testing services. Enhanced methodologies allow for comprehensive quality assessments, ensuring drug safety and efficacy throughout the development lifecycle.

Growing investments in research and development, along with strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and CROs, are expected to further drive market growth. With an increasing focus on regulatory compliance and streamlined drug development processes, the demand for analytical testing services is anticipated to rise steadily.

