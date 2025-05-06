Roofing Material Market To Reach USD 231.1 Billion By 2034, Fueled By Sustainability And Infrastructure Growth, FMI

Roofing Materials Market Size

Driven by eco-friendly solutions, urban expansion, and resilient technologies, the roofing material market sees steady global growth.

- Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market InsightsNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Roofing Material Market is expected to experience substantial growth over the next decade, driven by increasing urbanization, rising demand for eco-friendly roofing solutions, and significant investments in infrastructure projects. According to industry projections, the market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 147.1 billion in 2024 to USD 231.1 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.Roofing materials are essential components of construction, ensuring the durability, protection, and aesthetics of buildings. The roofing material industry comprises a variety of products, including asphalt shingles , metal roofing, clay and concrete tiles, and synthetic materials. These materials cater to both residential and non-residential sectors, ensuring that they provide protection from environmental factors such as rain, heat, snow, and wind while also offering energy efficiency and sustainability.Make Informed Decisions – Access Your Sample Report Instantly!With growing awareness around energy conservation, roofing materials have evolved from traditional options to more advanced, eco-friendly solutions. Green roofs, solar-integrated roofing systems, and materials with high reflective properties are gaining traction globally. The roofing material market is now not only about providing shelter but also contributing to environmental goals by enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprints.The demand for sustainable roofing solutions is also playing a key role in this market expansion. As countries aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, both new construction and renovation projects are adopting sustainable roofing materials that provide better thermal insulation and reduce energy consumption. Additionally, the expansion of commercial spaces, growth in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and the rapid development of residential real estate projects are all contributing to the rising demand for roofing materials.Prominent Drivers of the Roofing Material Market- Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization in emerging economies is driving the demand for housing and infrastructure, which in turn fuels the roofing material market. Governments and private sectors are making significant investments in both residential and non-residential construction projects, especially in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.- Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: With increasing emphasis on sustainability and energy-efficient buildings, the demand for green and eco-friendly roofing solutions has surged. Innovations like cool roofing materials that reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat have gained popularity in hot climates, while solar roof panels are seeing increased adoption in developed nations.- Climate Resilience and Durability: Extreme weather conditions and changing climate patterns have created a demand for roofing materials that offer superior protection and durability. This has prompted the development of materials that can withstand heavy rains, high winds, and extreme temperatures, making them a crucial part of disaster-resilient construction strategies.- Renovation and Retrofitting of Old Structures: A substantial portion of the global building stock, particularly in developed countries, is aging. This is leading to increased renovation and retrofitting activities, where outdated roofing systems are being replaced with modern, energy-efficient materials. The retrofitting market is growing, especially in regions like North America and Europe, where the aging infrastructure demands urgent updates.- Technological Advancements: The roofing industry is embracing technological advancements such as prefabricated roofs, robotic roofing systems, and advanced materials like polymer-modified asphalt. These innovations are driving efficiency in construction while improving the performance and lifespan of roofing materials.Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now:Leading Roofing Material Brands- Owens Corning Inc.- Johns Manville Corporation- GAF Materials Corporation- CertainTeed- Mapei SpA- Braas Monier Building Group- Atlas Roofing Corporation- ETEX- Carlisle Companies Inc.- IKO Industries Inc.- TAMKO Building Products- Alumasc Group PLC- DECRA Roofing Systems Inc.- Bauder Ltd.- Worthouse- Carlisle Companies Inc.- ETEX- Crown Building Products LLC- Boral RoofingChallenges Faced by the Roofing Material MarketWhile the roofing material market is poised for growth, several challenges could impact its trajectory:- Raw Material Price Volatility: The fluctuating prices of raw materials like bitumen, metals, and polymers can pose a significant challenge to manufacturers, as they affect the overall cost of roofing products. This can impact pricing strategies and profitability, especially for small to mid-sized enterprises.- Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations concerning the use of non-biodegradable materials and the disposal of construction waste are becoming more prevalent. Manufacturers are under pressure to comply with these regulations, which could increase production costs and lead to additional investment in R&D for eco-friendly alternatives.- Labor Shortages: In many regions, a shortage of skilled labor in the construction industry, including roofing professionals, can delay projects and lead to higher labor costs. This is particularly evident in developed countries, where the demand for experienced workers exceeds the available workforce.- Supply Chain Disruptions: Geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed vulnerabilities in supply chains. Delays in the transportation of raw materials and finished products can hinder market growth, especially in regions heavily dependent on imports.As manufacturers adapt to changing market dynamics and invest in sustainable solutions, the roofing material industry will continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of global construction.General & Advanced Materials Industry Analysis:Key Segments of Market ReportBy Product Type:In terms of product type, the industry is segregated into asphalt shingles, concrete tiles, clay tiles, synthetic tiles, metal roofing, membrane roofing, green roofs, and others.By End-use:Residential and non-residential are the two end-users. The residential segment is further classified into new construction and renovation. The non-residential category is bifurcated into new construction and renovation.By Region:Information about several countries in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is provided.Related Reports:Flat Glass Market:India Kaolin Market:Battery Materials Market:Magnesium Metal Market:Nanomaterials Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

