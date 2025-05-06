The Crawdad Festival Returns To Sacramento - Northern California's BIGGEST Crawfish Celebration!

A Taste of Louisiana in the Heart of Sacramento!

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Crawdad Festival Returns to Sacramento This Father's Day Weekend-Bigger, Bolder, and Packed with Flavor!Sacramento, CA - Get ready, Sacramento! The Crawdad Festival is making a triumphant return to Cal-Expo on June 14–15, 2025, bringing even more flavor, fun, and festivities for an unforgettable Father's Day Weekend experience. This high-energy celebration promises two full days of mouthwatering eats, live music , and family-friendly entertainment-that captures the vibrant spirit of Louisiana right in the heart of Northern California.Feast on thousands of pounds of FRESH, LIVE LOUISIANA CRAWFISH, flown in straight for the occasion, and indulge in a bold lineup of culinary delights. From classic Southern comfort foods to exotic favorites like gator bites, frog legs, and saucy oysters, there's something to satisfy every adventurous appetite. Pair it all with ice-cold beer, refreshing cocktails, and sweet treats to keep you cool as the summer fun heats up.Festival Highlights Include:Live Music Performances featuring Zydeco, Southern Blues, Soul, Funk, and moreLive Line Dance Instructions and Line Dancing!Karaoke Lounge in the French Quarters - a shaded retreat with a full bar and plenty of seatingVibrant Kidzone with fun activities for little onesFREE Horse Rides for kids & adultsMarketplace Vendors offering unique arts, crafts, and goodsStilt Walkers bringing whimsy and wonder across the festival groundsFREE Vacation Giveaway - enter to win exciting getaway prizes with drawings held each day!Special Offers:Discounted Tickets available onlineKids 11 & Under Enter FREEMilitary & Senior Discounts availableCelebrate Father's Day weekend with great food, live entertainment, and unforgettable family-friendly fun - plus your chance to win an amazing vacation!Tickets are on sale online now - get yours early and save!Visit for tickets and full event details.Follow us on social media: @thecrawdadfestival

