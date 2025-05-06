Florida Association Of Building Inspectors (FABI) Launches FABI Academy To Elevate Standards For Florida Home Inspectors

FABI Academy is now live! Explore exam prep, DBPR-approved CE courses, access to industry experts, and the path to APHI Accreditation-all in one place.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Association of Building Inspectors (FABI)TM is proud to announce the official launch of FABI Academy TM, a dynamic new online learning platform designed to support and elevate Florida's home inspection professionals through high-quality education, industry access, and practical business tools.

FABI AcademyTM is already making an impact with the release of its highly anticipated FHIE Prep Course, built to help future inspectors prepare for the Florida Home Inspector ExaminationTM. The course includes timed practice exams, focused modules, flashcards, study guides, quizzes, and real-world tips to help students pass with confidence. It has become a go-to resource for those seeking licensure in Florida.

Additionally, the Academy offers a growing library of DBPR-approved continuing education (CE) courses, allowing licensed inspectors to meet state renewal requirements while building their expertise in specific systems and specialties. Courses such as Report Writing and Swimming Pools have already gained strong early interest.

FABI Academy is more than just education-it's a community. Through its internal discussion boards, course comment threads, and social platform, users can connect directly with peers, ask questions, and share advice, creating a supportive learning environment that fosters collaboration and growth.

Inspectors also gain direct access to FABI leadership and respected industry experts, making the Academy a hub for mentorship and professional development. Whether you are new to the field or a seasoned inspector, the opportunity to engage with leaders in real-time is a game-changer.

Courses are available for individual purchase, with discounted bundles and subscriptions for those seeking full access to the educational benefits. Subscriptions also unlock exclusive bonus content and early access to upcoming business and marketing courses, as well as private live webinars.

Launching soon is the“Profile to Profit” marketing course, specifically designed for single-member inspection firms. This course will guide users through building a profitable online presence with tools like Facebook, Instagram, Google Maps, LinkedIn, Meta ads, Canva, and ChatGPT-empowering inspectors to grow their business and brand strategically.

The Academy also supports candidates pursuing FABI's Accredited Professional Home Inspector (APHI)TM designation-an elite credential that recognizes the State's most experienced, ethical, and qualified home inspectors. Through advanced coursework and access to the APHI exam, the Academy helps inspectors elevate their credibility and stand out in a competitive marketplace.

"FABI Academy is here to serve the full life cycle of an inspector-from licensing to leadership," said Emily Hartstone, Executive Director of FABI.“We're combining top-tier education with community, mentorship, and practical business tools to help our inspectors thrive in a competitive industry.”

FABI Academy is open to all home inspectors - both FABI members and non-members. Explore available courses and learn more at .

About FABI:

Founded in 1984, the Florida Association of Building Inspectors (FABI) is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit membership organization dedicated to promoting excellence in the Florida Home Inspection Industry through Leadership, Education, Mentoring, Integrity, and Unity. FABI's vision is to be the revolutionary platform for education and leadership for all Florida Home Inspectors in an ever-evolving industry. FABI serves as a leading voice for Florida's Inspectors, offering resources, accreditation, and community.

