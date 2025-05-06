Northwest Collision Center Now Mazda Certified

Northwest Collision Center is now certified by Mazda for collision repair, ensuring factory-approved standards and OEM part usage.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northwest Collision Center has been officially recognized as a Mazda Certified Collision Repair Facility , allowing the team to perform collision repairs to Mazda's OEM standards.



This certification ensures that repairs are completed using genuine Mazda parts, factory-approved equipment, and brand-specific procedures to maintain vehicle safety and warranty compliance.



Benefits of Mazda Certification

- Use of OEM Mazda parts

- Repairs aligned with factory procedures

- Specialized technician training

- Maintains vehicle safety systems and warranty



Note from the Owner

"Mazda drivers can count on us for factory-accurate repairs using genuine parts and approved procedures."

Author: Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center

About Northwest Collision Center

Founded in 1959, Northwest Collision Center is a family-owned collision repair facility located at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710 , specializing in OEM-certified repairs for Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and now Mazda. They offer full-service bodywork, including frame repair, dent removal, ADAS calibration, and refinishing.

