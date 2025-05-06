IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Moves To Second In Players With Most Consecutive 25+ Scores In T20s

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) One of the best batters ever in T20 cricket, Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday, inched closer to another record, moving to second in the list of batters with the most consecutive 25-plus scores in the format.

Yadav reached the milestone of 12 consecutive 25+ scores in the 9th over of Match 56 against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium here.

On Tuesday, Surya scored 35 off 24 balls, laced with five fours. and lived up to his reputation of a 360-degrees player with some sweetly-timed shots, keeping the bowlers on their toes by creating unbelievable angles to despatch the ball to different corners of the ground.

Yadav started his campaign in the IPL 2025 with a 29 against Chennai Super Kings and followed that up with scores of 48, 27*, 67, 28, 40, 26, 68*, 40*, 54, 48* and 35. So far, he has amassed 510 runs in 12 innings for an average of 63.75 and a strike rate of 170.56 and holds the Orange Cap as the player with the most runs in IPL 2025.

Yadav now needs one more 25+ score to equal the record held by Temba Bavuma of South Africa, who had compiled 13 scores of 25 or more in the 2019-20 season. Australian batter Brad Hodge is third in the list with 11 scores of 25+ in 2005-2007. He is clubbed together with Jacques Rudolph (2014-2015), Kumar Sangakkara (2015), Chris Lynn (2023-2024) and Kyle Mayers (2024), all of whom have scored 11 consecutive 25+ scores in T20.

Yadav, popularly known as SKY, is one of the most prominent batters in T20 and was part of the Indian squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2024. He is currently the captain of the Indian T20 team and has scored 2598 runs in 79 innings in 83 T20I matches.

In the Indian Premier League, he has scored more than 4000 runs in 171 matches playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians since 2008.