One Step GPS Wins Gold And Silver Stevie® Awards At The 2025 American Business Awards® For Excellence In Customer Service And Technology

One Step GPS has been named the winner of three prestigious Stevie® Awards in the 2025 American Business Awards® (ABA)

An Industry-Defining Milestone

The American Business Awards is well-known as one of the toughest and most competitive business awards programs in the US, recognizing organizations of all sizes and across every industry for outstanding business accomplishments.

With other industry titans like Verizon Connect and Fleetio securing Silver awards in recent years, the One Step GPS' Gold Stevie with double-Silver Stevie win is not only a triumph in the fleet management category but also marks likely the only Gold Stevie Award earned by a GPS tracking company in this prestigious competition.

"This recognition is an extraordinary milestone for our team," said Adam Ben Jacob, Director of Sales, Support & Technology at One Step GPS. "To be honored alongside prominent companies and to walk away with two more Stevie Awards, a Gold and another Silver at that, demonstrates just how much our people, our service, and our technology stand out in this space. We're proud and incredibly thankful."

Award-Winning Service and Innovation

The Gold Stevie was awarded in recognition of One Step GPS's 100% U.S.-based customer service team and its relentless focus on personalized, efficient, and transparent support for over 20,000 fleets nationwide. The Silver Stevie acknowledges the company's technology department, which continues to innovate with reliable, scalable, and user-friendly GPS tracking solutions tailored to the needs of fleet managers.

Judges from the American Business Awards praised One Step GPS for its clear commitment to customer satisfaction, contract-free yet trustworthy business model, and rapid technology development cycles that deliver high-impact results without sacrificing simplicity or affordability.

"Deeply human, empathetic service backed by elite technical performance. Fast response, personalized training, and seamless collaboration with in-house engineers make One Step GPS an industry standout," is but one example of many similar from the panel.

Honoring the Best in Business

Now in its 23rd year, the American Business Awards received thousands of nominations from organizations across the U.S. To determine the winners, they held a three-month judging process with 250 professionals casting the scores. The awards will be formally presented during an awards banquet in New York City on June 10, 2025, where winners across categories will be celebrated.

The Gold Stevie Award

With this win, One Step GPS joins the storied ranks of some of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the world. Past Gold winners include Deloitte, IBM, AT&T, and hundreds more over the program's 23-year span.

About One Step GPS

One Step GPS is a top GPS fleet tracking provider, trusted by over 20,000 fleets nationwide. Known for its award-winning customer service and affordable, contract-free pricing, One Step GPS helps businesses of all sizes optimize fleet operations, improve safety, and cut costs with intuitive tracking devices and software paired with unmatched customer support. To learn more, visit .

