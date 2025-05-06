Pearson Plc - (The Company) Notification Of PDMR Interests

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Vishaal Gupta

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President – Enterprise Learning and Skills

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Pearson plc

b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction]; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a) Description of the

financial instrument,

type of instrument Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc



Identification code ISIN: GB0006776081

b) Nature of the

transaction Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under the

Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and sale of shares to

cover tax liabilities arising from vesting share awards

c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Release of ordinary

shares following release

of LTIP award Sale of ordinary shares to

cover tax liability

Volume: 138,651 Price: n/a Volume: 50,318 Price: £11.7366 per share

Aggregated price: £590,562.24

d) Aggregated

information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above

Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above

e) Date of the

transaction 1 May 2025