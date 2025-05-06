Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pearson Plc - (The Company) Notification Of PDMR Interests


2025-05-06 12:01:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tom ap Simon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President – Higher Education and Virtual Learning

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted

a)

Description of the
financial instrument,
type of instrument

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR
represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc

Identification code

ISIN: US7050151056

b)

Nature of the transaction

Release of ADRs settled on a net-of-tax basis, following release of
share award under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Volume: 57,784

Price: n/a

d)

Aggregated
information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above

e)

Date of the
transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the
transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sharon Hague

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President – English Language Learning

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction]; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted

a)

Description of the
financial instrument,
type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0006776081

b)

Nature of the
transaction

Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under the
Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and sale of shares to
cover tax liabilities arising from vesting share awards

c)

Price(s) and
volume(s)

Release of ordinary
shares following release
of LTIP award

Sale of ordinary shares to
cover tax liability

Volume: 23,768

Price: n/a

Volume: 11,173

Price: £11.7366 per share
Aggregated price: £131,133.03

d)

Aggregated
information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above

e)

Date of the
transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the
transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sally Johnson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted

a)

Description of the
financial instrument,
type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0006776081

b)

Nature of the transaction

Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under
the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and sale of shares
to cover tax liabilities arising from vesting share awards

c)

Price(s) and
volume(s)

Release of ordinary shares
following release of LTIP
award

Sale of ordinary shares to
cover tax liability

Volume: 136,077

Price: n/a

Volume: 63,957

Price: £11.7366

per share Aggregated
price: £750,637.73

d)

Aggregated
information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above

e)

Date of the
transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the
transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Arthur Valentine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President – Assessment & Qualifications

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted

a)

Description of the
financial instrument,
type of instrument

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR
represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc

Identification code

ISIN: US7050151056

b)

Nature of the
transaction

Release of ADRs settled on a net-of-tax basis, following release of
share award under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

c)

Price(s) and
volume(s)

Volume: 63,300

Price: n/a

d)

Aggregated
information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above

e)

Date of the
transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the
transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Vishaal Gupta

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President – Enterprise Learning and Skills

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction]; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted

a)

Description of the
financial instrument,
type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0006776081

b)

Nature of the
transaction

Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under the
Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and sale of shares to
cover tax liabilities arising from vesting share awards

c)

Price(s) and
volume(s)

Release of ordinary
shares following release
of LTIP award

Sale of ordinary shares to
cover tax liability

Volume: 138,651

Price: n/a

Volume: 50,318

Price: £11.7366 per share
Aggregated price: £590,562.24

d)

Aggregated
information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above

e)

Date of the
transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the
transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Media Contacts:
Laura Ewart - UK
[email protected]

Dan Nelson - US
[email protected]

SOURCE Pearson

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN06052025003732001241ID1109514327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search