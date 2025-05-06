Pearson Plc - (The Company) Notification Of PDMR Interests
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tom ap Simon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Higher Education and Virtual Learning
|
b)
|
Initial notification
/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: US7050151056
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Release of ADRs settled on a net-of-tax basis, following release of
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Volume: 57,784
Price: n/a
|
d)
|
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sharon Hague
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – English Language Learning
|
b)
|
Initial notification
/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under the
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
Release of ordinary
|
Sale of ordinary shares to
|
Volume: 23,768
Price: n/a
|
Volume: 11,173
Price: £11.7366 per share
|
d)
|
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sally Johnson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification
/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
Release of ordinary shares
|
Sale of ordinary shares to
|
Volume: 136,077
Price: n/a
|
Volume: 63,957
Price: £11.7366
per share Aggregated
|
d)
|
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Arthur Valentine
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Assessment & Qualifications
|
b)
|
Initial notification
/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: US7050151056
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Release of ADRs settled on a net-of-tax basis, following release of
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
Volume: 63,300
Price: n/a
|
d)
|
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Vishaal Gupta
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Enterprise Learning and Skills
|
b)
|
Initial notification
/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under the
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
Release of ordinary
|
Sale of ordinary shares to
|
Volume: 138,651
Price: n/a
|
Volume: 50,318
Price: £11.7366 per share
|
d)
|
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Media Contacts:
Laura Ewart - UK
[email protected]
Dan Nelson - US
[email protected]
